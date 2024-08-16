Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to debate in Philadelphia on September 10





Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to debate for the first time in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

The debate is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be hosted by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, the network said. It will air on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Harris and Trump will face off for the first time since President Biden dropped out of the race and the vice president became the Democratic nominee.

Biden and Trump agreed to debate on September 10 in May as part of two presidential debates. The first debate, hosted by CNN, took place on June 27, and Biden's performance led a number of Democrats to express concerns about his ability to beat Trump in November. Biden dropped out of the race three weeks later and endorsed Harris.

In early August, Trump announced that he was withdrawing from the September 10 debate and instead proposing a debate with Harris on Fox News on September 4. Harris' campaign said it would stick to the original plan for the debate on ABC News. A few days later, Trump's campaign announced that the ABC News debate was returning and proposed two additional debates.

At a UAW event in Detroit, Michigan, Harris indicated she would be open to an additional debate, telling reporters: “I'm happy to have that conversation about an additional debate, or after September 10th, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the first vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News between Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio will take place on Oct. 1 in New York.

According to the latest CBS News poll, Harris has a one-point lead over Trump nationally, and the vice president and former president are tied in every key battleground state.

