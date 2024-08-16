



Really support

independent journalism Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds governments accountable and reveals the truth. Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us to deliver agenda-free journalism. Learn more If social media doesn't change, we must. Recent coverage in The Independent The negative influence of social media on social cohesion in the UK is welcome, particularly in relation to Elon Musk's operations. I have long been convinced that the radicalization of these companies is an almost inevitable consequence of their use, because of the way their algorithms select user content. Mr. Musk not only seems to recognize this fact, but openly promotes it by promoting the content of highly divisive figures and personally intervening in the debate in highly partisan ways. Since any regulation seems unlikely to make a difference, it is up to users and advertisers to change things by withdrawing their support. Your article on how to deactivate a Twitter/X account was helpful in this regard! Rick Curran Address provided Labour ends Tory-launched issue Isn't it amazing how some Tories are so quick to complain about strike deals and the appointment of Keir Starmer's chief of staff? Yet for two years, waiting lists exploded and rail services suffered because of a government that failed to negotiate. After just five weeks in power, Labour has seen its strike problems almost resolved. On that last point, I remind everyone that as soon as Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, he appointed his own right-hand man, Dominic Cummings, who himself wasted no time in sacking a special adviser who worked for Phil Hammond, and also confiscating her security pass and having her thrown out of Downing Street. So when the Tories come complaining about Labour’s nominations, I have a simple message for them. Unlike the immature mob who broke the lockdown rules and partied like there was no tomorrow, under Labour the adults are back in charge. I for one hope it stays that way. Geoffrey Brooking Havant Who can we trust? Can a government that grants a 15% wage increase to an already well-paid section of the workforce, bowing to pressure from trade unions, be trusted to implement sound economic policies that will contain inflation in the country and discourage complaints or grievances from the poorer sections of society? I don't think so. Jonathan Longstaff East Sussex Don't blame patients I recently read David Barker's letter to The Independent arguing that if patients refuse to take their medication for mental health problems, this should prevent them from claiming diminished responsibility. But there are many reasons why patients may refuse to take their medications or accept help. As in Valdo Calocane's case, some medications can have serious side effects and make patients' conditions worse. In addition, many of them cannot afford or access the help they need. So don’t blame patients for everything. GPs and the NHS have a lot to answer for when it comes to the health and wellbeing of patients, particularly those with mental health problems. How many people have to die before we can improve support for those in need? Janet Taylor Address provided A rational argument where none can exist David Barker suggests in his letter to The Independent that a patient who stops taking prescribed medication should not be able to claim diminished liability for any subsequent unlawful act. He is, in my view, applying a rational argument where none exists. Sometimes a person who is prescribed medication for a serious mental illness reaches a point where the medication is working and they feel better. The rational voice then tells them that since they are better, they no longer need the medication. As a result, they fall back into their illness, with no rational voice telling them to seek help. The decision not to take medication should not be held against such vulnerable patients. That said, I completely agree with him that we need to address the problems in mental health services. Beryl Wall London

