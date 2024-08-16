International media focuses on Abbas's promise to visit Gaza in his speech to the Turkish parliament





ANKARA:

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech to the Turkish parliament on Thursday, where he announced his decision to travel to Gaza, attracted considerable attention from international media. In his speech in the capital Ankara, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abbas said: “I will go to Gaza. Our lives are no more valuable than those of the children of Gaza,” also calling on Muslim leaders to join him. The Associated Press highlighted his statement, stressing Abbas' commitment to visiting the Gaza Strip despite the many risks involved. The Washington Post covered his speech under the headline, “Veteran Palestinian Leader Abbas Says He Will Visit Gaza, Calls on Muslim Leaders to Join Him,” while the New York Times highlighted Abbas’s promise to visit Gaza even if it costs him his life and Turkey’s support and efforts for a ceasefire, saying, “The Palestinian Authority leader’s visit underscores Turkey’s unique role in the Gaza conflict.” The article also highlighted the applause he received from Turkish lawmakers and his entry into the Turkish parliament wearing a headscarf with Turkish and Palestinian flags. European media outlets, including Reuters and Le Monde, reported Abbas' announcement, emphasizing his plan to visit Gaza and Jerusalem, a key city for a future Palestinian state. Standing ovation in Turkish parliament The German daily Tageszeitung highlighted Abbas' statement in Ankara that he would go to Gaza. The report also mentioned that Abbas' speech was well received in Turkey, with Turkish lawmakers giving him a standing ovation. Russian media outlets, such as Tass and Interfax, highlighted Abbas's assertion that “Gaza is an integral part of Palestine” and his determination to visit Gaza and Jerusalem. Interfax also reported that Abbas urged world leaders and the UN to support his efforts. In Israel, the press covered Abbas's remarks extensively, with Yediot Aharonot and the Times of Israel reporting his plans to visit Gaza, despite potential challenges to Israel's control of access points to the region. The Jerusalem Post quoted Abbas as saying: “Gaza is an inseparable part of the Palestinian state. There will be no state in Gaza alone. The Palestinian people will not be divided and will never surrender.” Chinese state media, including Xinhua, have focused on Abbas' criticism of the United States for blocking UN efforts to end Israeli attacks on Gaza. Abbas' speech comes as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continue, killing more than 40,000 Palestinians, including several thousand children, since October 7. Abbas called on the UN Security Council to guarantee safe passage to Gaza for him and other Palestinian leaders, reiterating that after Gaza, his next destination would be Jerusalem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2488612/world-media-zeroes-in-on-abbas-promise-to-visit-gaza-during-turkish-parliament-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos