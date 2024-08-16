Return to IMF and inflation started under Imran Khan: Nawaz Sharif





Listen to the article

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has blamed the country's current inflationary crisis on the policies initiated during the tenure of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“We are not responsible for inflation; it started during the tenure of the PTI founder,” Sharif said at a press conference in Lahore on Friday, held alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the current Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

He stressed: “We said goodbye to the IMF, so who brought it back?”

Nawaz criticised those he held responsible for the economic hardship, saying: “The real culprits are those who are currently in jail and making big statements.”

“We completed energy projects in record time and controlled the crisis, but today the population is suffering from inflation and rising electricity bills.”

Referring to the economic situation during his tenure, the former prime minister said, “In my speech on October 21, I detailed the situation of electricity prices. In 2017, electricity bills were lower and people were living comfortably. Vegetables were available for ten rupees per kilo.”

The PML-N leader also highlighted the achievements of his government, noting: “We have kept the dollar stable at Rs 104 for four years.”

“Those who today have to pay bills of Rs 18,000 were paying only Rs 1,600 in 2017. Maryam Nawaz has already reduced the price of flour since her return and is working hard on health and sanitation.”

Nawaz also reiterated his long-standing grievance over his disqualification from office.

“Some judges dismissed me from my duties because I did not take a salary of 10,000 dirhams from my son. I still wonder today why I was dismissed from my duties. Those who dismissed me from my duties committed an injustice and a crime against the country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2488545/return-to-imf-and-inflation-started-under-imran-khans-watch-nawaz-sharif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos