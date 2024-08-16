Why is the UAW filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump and Elon Musk?





The strike is a protected activity under the National Labor Relations Act, prompting the UAW to say that Trump and Musk had illegally attempted to threaten and intimidate workers.

This isn't the first time Trump or Musk have faced issues of employee mistreatment. Trump reportedly failed to pay his employees and the National Labor Relations Board found Musk guilty of firing union officials, among other unfair labor practices.

UVA Today spoke with Rip Verkerke, the T. Munford Boyd Professor of Law at the University of Virginia School of Law, to learn more about the UAW's complaint and whether the union can sue on behalf of nonunion workers.

Q. What does it mean to file a complaint with the NLRB?

A. The NLRB has exclusive jurisdiction over any claim for violation of the National Labor Relations Act. An injured person can file a simple form with a regional office. Then they will investigate and file a complaint if they find reason to believe the employer violated the law.

Q. Does the UAW's complaint appear to hold water, given what we know now?

A. This is the kind of allegation that has led to liability being raised in other cases. There are cases where employers are held liable for threats made in media interviews. The current National Labor Relations Board maintains that any policy or statement is illegal if a worker could reasonably understand it to be a threat of adverse action against employees who exercise their rights under Section 7. The right to strike is expressly mentioned in Section 7. Thus, any threat to fire workers who choose to strike is illegal, although hiring permanent replacement workers for economic strikers is permitted in limited circumstances.

The NLRA only covers employers engaged in business. My understanding is that the complaint against Elon Musk is about Tesla, and he is clearly liable as long as workers can reasonably understand that his statements apply to Tesla. It may be a little less clear whether he can be held liable for simply agreeing with Trump, since Trump’s statements arguably did not threaten Tesla employees.

Q. Have there been similar cases?

A. There is nothing particularly new about filing a complaint with the NLRA over statements that threaten retaliation against workers who exercise their Section 7 right to engage in protected concerted activity for the purpose of mutual aid or protection (in this case, lawful strikes).

The only peculiarities of this case are as follows: firstly, the statements were addressed to the public and not to the workers themselves, and secondly, one of the participants in the dialogue is a candidate in the presidential election. At the moment, I do not see a directly analogous situation.

Q. Neither Tesla employees nor Trump campaign staff are unionized. How can the UAW sue on their behalf?

A. The NLRA also protects nonunion workers. Employees, unions, and employers are allowed to file complaints. The NLRB regional office investigates and decides whether to file a complaint against the employer. There is no private right of action, meaning that only the NLRB attorney can actually file a complaint if a violation occurs.

Q. Both Trump and Musk have a history of labor violations. Could that factor into an NLRB investigation?

A. Prior conduct could be relevant evidence of their intent. But such statements should nonetheless cause a reasonable employee to fear retaliation for exercising their section 7 rights.

Q. What is the next step regarding this complaint?

A. The Regional Office will investigate the allegations. If it finds that the complaint is justified, it will attempt to resolve the dispute and, if no settlement is possible, it will file a complaint and seek sanctions against the employers.

