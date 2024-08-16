Deputy Regent of Bengkalis and Forkopimda listen to President Joko Widodo's final state speech





BENGKALIS, PROKOPIM – The Regent of Bengkalis, represented by the Deputy Regent of Bengkalis, Dr. H Bagus Santoso, together with Forkopimda and officials of the Bengkalis Regency Government, listened to the state speech of President Ir. H. Joko Widodo at the joint session of the DPD-DPR RI, Friday (16/8/2024). The state speech delivered by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo was seen using the Videotron media which had been prepared in the Dang Merdu Room, Floor IV, Bengkalis Regent's Office. This year, I have been the President of the Republic of Indonesia for 10 years and Mr. Prof. Dr. (HC) KH Ma'ruf Amin is the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. President Jokowi admitted in his statement that he never imagined that he would be entrusted with the great mandate and responsibility of leading this country. “A great responsibility and trust that we had never imagined before. A great mandate and trust that we had never thought of before,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, President Jokowi presented the 5 achievements he made during his 10 years as head of state in a state speech on the occasion of the 79th Indonesian Independence Day. First, Jokowi spoke about Indonesia's stable economic growth of over 5 percent. He said Indonesia had achieved this at a time when many other countries' economies were not growing. “The eastern regions of Indonesia, such as Papua and Maluku, were actually able to grow by more than 6 percent and the North Maluku was able to grow by more than 20 percent,” he said. Second, he stressed that inflation in Indonesia remains under control. Jokowi says inflation can still be maintained between 2 and 3 percent. Jokowi compared it to the conditions in other countries. According to him, there are even countries where inflation reaches more than 200 percent. “Third, we can reduce the extreme poverty rate from 6.1 percent previously to 0.8 percent in 2024,” he stressed. Fourth, Jokowi stressed that he was able to reduce the stunting rate in Indonesia. He noted that previously the stunting rate was 37.2 percent, then only 21.5 percent based on 2023 data. “We can also reduce the five unemployment rates from 5.7 percent previously to 4.8 percent in 2024,” he stressed. After watching the state speech, Deputy Regent of Bengkalis Dr. H Bagus Santoso expressed his readiness to carry out the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. In fact, to advance this country, collaboration and cooperation are needed in all sectors. . “What the President of the Republic of Indonesia has implemented should serve as an example for regional leaders in Indonesia,” Bagus said. Hj., member of the Bengkalis DPRD, was present to attend the state speech. Zahraini, Dandim 0303/Bengkalis, represented by Pasi Pers, Captain Arm Yogi, Bengkalis Police Chief represented by Human Resources Chief Kompol Agus Pranata, Head of Bengkalis Class II TPI Immigration Office represented by Tono, Head of Bengkalis Prosecution represented by Head of Bengkalis Prosecution represented by Head of Bengkalis District Prosecutor's Subdivision Aristoteles. Then Danposal POS Bengkalis, Navy Lieutenant (P) Arisman, Plt. Head of the National Land Agency of Bengkalis, Defri, Regent Expert Staff for Economy, Finance and Development H Bustami HY, Regent Expert Staff for Human Resources Johansyah Syafri, Regent Expert Staff for Legal and Political Government Ed Efendi, Chairman of the Ministry of Religion of Bengkalis, H Khaidir, Chairman of Bengkalis Baznas, Ismail, Director of Perumda Regency Tirta Terubuk Bengkalis, Abel Ikbal and other senior officials of the Bengkalis Regency Government.

