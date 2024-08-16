Imran Khan distances himself from arrested former ISI chief, hails army's 'internal accountability' India TV





Image source: REUTERS (FILE) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, still behind bars in Adiala Jail, has sought to distance himself from former Joint Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, with whom he was known to be close, and hailed the Pakistani military’s “internal accountability”. The statement comes days after Hameed was arrested and detained by the military in connection with the Top City housing project scandal.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran said he had “no connection with the former ISI chief and called it an internal matter of the army,” Geo News reported. “If the army wants General Faiz to be held accountable, [then] “We have to go ahead and do it,” he said, saying it was good that the all-powerful military had started the process of internal accountability.

Hameed served as the director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2021 and was considered close to Imran Khan when the latter was Pakistan's prime minister. He was tipped to become the next army chief. However, he was prematurely removed as ISI chief by the current army chief, Asim Munir, a move that Imran fiercely opposed and which reportedly marked the beginning of his deteriorating ties with the military.

What did Imran Khan say about Hameed?

Asked about his past relationship with Hameed, the 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said he did not want to remove him as ISI chief during a regime change in neighbouring Afghanistan, adding that Hameed was in touch with the Afghan government and the Taliban and had good relations with them. He also said Hameed was an asset to the country but was being wasted.

“I have repeatedly requested (former army chief Qamar Javed) Bajwa not to sack Faiz, but in vain… General (retd) Bajwa also toppled my government to get his extension,” Imran said, accusing the former army chief of being responsible for the rise in terrorism cases across the country. On Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's claim that Hameed was involved in the May 9 riots last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said the matter should be investigated.

He also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif had set a condition to remove the former ISI chief. Hameed took early retirement in November 2022, four months before his retirement date after the current army chief took charge.

What is the Top City case?

Hameed is the first former intelligence chief to be court-martialled in Pakistan's history. Sources told Geo News that eight people have been detained so far in connection with the prosecution of the general, including retired officers of the rank of brigadier and colonel.

The Pakistani military had in April constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of abuse of authority against the former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief. In its written order issued on November 14, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had said that the allegations of extremely serious nature against the former spymaster, retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, cannot be left unanswered as they would damage the reputation of the country's institutions if proven true, Dawn reported.

The written order said: The allegations are of extremely serious nature and if found to be true, would undoubtedly bring into disrepute the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, the ISI and the Pakistan Rangers. Therefore, they cannot be left unanswered.

The management of Top City Housing levelled serious allegations against the former ISI chief, claiming that he had raided the offices and homes of its owner Moiz Khan. Following this, in November 2023, the Supreme Court advised the owner of the housing society to approach the Ministry of Defence and other concerned departments to resolve his complaints against Faiz Hameed and his associates.

