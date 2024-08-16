PM Modi shakes up bureaucracy with emphasis on implementation | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday carried out a major administrative reshuffle at the top echelons of the bureaucracy, reshuffling at least 20 senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The reshuffle comes days after Govind Mohan and TV Somanathan were appointed as home minister and cabinet secretary respectively. HT had reported on August 3 that Prime Minister Modi would bring about a transformational change in the bureaucracy this month. According to the notification issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, 1989 batch IAS officer from Kerala Rajesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the next Defence Secretary, succeeding A Giridhar. The Centre has appointed Manoj Govil, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the next secretary in the expenditure department of the finance ministry. Punya Salila Sriavastava, a 1993 batch IAS officer from AGMUT, who is currently serving as Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will take charge as Health Secretary as per the notification. On the other hand, Deepti Umashankar, a 1993 batch IAS officer from Haryana section, will be the new Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out a massive administrative reorganisation in the upper echelons of the bureaucracy

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Director General of the National Health Authority (1993 batch, MP cadre), will be the new Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Appointments Committee informed that Sanjeev Kumar, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, will be Secretary, Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Arunish Chawla, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been given additional charge as secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

The bureaucracy and the opposition thought that the NDA government was under political pressure and was afraid to take big decisions. But PM Modi rejected this perception.

Bureaucrats thought the prime minister had lost his enthusiasm after the general election results. But Modi has not missed a single step and is running at full speed.

