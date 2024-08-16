BORIS JOHNSON: After a week of tactical genius, Ukraine could finally end this war | MAMUL.am

It is the expression on Putin's face that says it all: the sudden, quivering indignation of the autocrat hearing the truth.

It was live on TV and the governor of the Kursk region was explaining what was really happening in Russian cities and villages. They were overwhelmed, Alexei Smirnov said. The Ukrainians had already taken a piece of land 12 km deep and 40 km wide.

At that point, Putin's features convulsed, like those of a stroke victim, and he interrupted the man. It was up to the military to explain these details, the Russian president said, and the conversation resumed.

But Smirnoff had gotten his message across. Putin's embarrassment was clear to the world, and since Monday his humiliation has only intensified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's face is tumultuous as he meets with officials on Monday.

Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnoff reports to the meeting live on television before Putin interrupts him

When he launched his evil and unjustified invasion more than two years ago, he thought the Ukrainians would fold like paper napkins.

He thought his armoured columns would overthrow kyiv in a matter of days. Never in his worst nightmares would he have imagined that Ukrainian tanks would one day cross the Russian border, or that they would seize in a week a larger territory – more than 1,000 square kilometres – than the Russians had conquered in a year. He never imagined that he would have to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Russians from their homes and pay £90 to each of the victims.

When Putin attacked Ukraine, he thought he would soon install a puppet regime in kyiv. Now he discovers that the Ukrainians have actually conquered 80 villages in Russia itself and set up a military administration in the Russian city of Sudzha.

As I write this, the Ukrainian fightback continues. For those of us who love Ukraine and passionately want Ukrainians to be free, these past few days have been exhilarating: the best news in a long time.

This lightning rush into the Kursk region reminds us of the essential truth of the entire war: from the beginning we have always underestimated the Ukrainians. We have underestimated their gift of surprise, the way they have ruthlessly kept their latest plan secret.

We underestimated their audacity, their willingness to do what people thought was impossible. And we systematically underestimated their fury against the Russian invader, the deep desire of Ukrainians to expel Putin’s troops from every inch of their territory. So, for pity’s sake, can we finally stop sniggering, get rid of this ridiculous Putin-phobia, and give Ukrainians the tools they really need to finish the job; and by that I mean proper permission to use the tools we’ve already given them.

We all want this war to end, we all want the bloodshed to stop, on all sides. So let's stop the procrastination and the half-measures.

When it comes to UK support for the Ukrainians, it is time for Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to stop dithering.

We can all understand why the Kursk operation is a brilliant tactical operation. By seizing and defending a part of Russian territory, the Ukrainians pose a serious strategic challenge to Putin.

He can either let the insult go unrevenged – impossible – or he can be forced to retake the salient, village by village, by successive waves of conscripts. What this war has shown so far is that it is far more costly – in blood and arms – to retake a piece of land than to defend it.

Putin will therefore probably have to divert troops from elsewhere, and the Ukrainians naturally hope that this will ease the pressure in the Donbass.

Here, on the other hand, it was the Russians who made considerable progress: they used huge gliding bombs launched from the air to flatten the Ukrainian positions.

The Ukrainians were unable to fight back properly and protect themselves, as we forced them to fight with one hand tied behind their backs.

The only way to stop the flying bombs is to strike the air bases used by Russian aircraft. And the only way to strike these bases is to use the Western equipment they already have. The Ukrainians have the ATACMS system from the United States, and they have Storm Shadow bunker busters from the United Kingdom.

What they lack are the necessary authorizations to use these missiles against their tormentors.

Why don’t we do this? Why don’t we give them the freedom to strike military sites in Russia? After all, the Russians have been committing indiscriminate massacres in Ukrainian cities – not to mention military bases – for more than two years.

We are told, as always, that we fear an “escalation.” But in reality, the one who really fears an escalation is Putin. He has lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers, he has lost huge amounts of armor, he is now extremely stretched. The time has come for Ukraine’s friends, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, to step up a gear.

Boris Johnson, when he was British Prime Minister, warmly greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv in 2022

Throughout this conflict, we have tended not only to underestimate the Ukrainians, but also to come to their aid too slowly and cautiously. We always end up changing our minds and recognizing the need to arm the Ukrainians, but only after unjustifiable delays and the resulting loss of human lives.

Remember that in 2022 we told the Poles that they could not even supply the Ukrainians with Soviet-era MiG-29s. Well, the US has now gone so far as to supply the Ukrainians with F-16s. We were told that it would be a “provocation” and an “escalation” if we provided the Ukrainians with the kind of armor they needed on the battlefield. Today, American, French and German tanks are involved in this Kursk operation – and of course, there are British Challengers.

It was the British Challengers that broke the taboo on sending tanks and encouraged other countries to follow suit, just as it was the British decision to give the NLAW anti-tank missiles that encouraged other European countries to supply their own deadly weapons.

Now it is time for the UK to do the same again: show leadership, take the initiative on Storm Shadow, and the rest of our friends and allies will follow suit.

When Volodymyr Zelensky visited Britain last month, he was disconcerted to learn from Keir Starmer that he had UK permission to use Storm Shadow against Russian bases – only to have it revoked days later.

This was followed by a strange report in a newspaper, according to which Storm Shadow could only be used with the permission of the “French”. I can assure readers that this is complete nonsense.

Of course, it is always better – as Churchill said – to act in concert with the Americans. But these are British weapons, paid for by the British taxpayer, and we should have the courage to decide how they can be used.

As my friend and former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been saying over and over again, we must also take other steps, such as training more Ukrainian soldiers. But the most important task now is to give the Ukrainians the necessary permits for the weapons they already have, to buy time and save lives.

With their heroism, the Ukrainians have once again shattered the myth of Putin's invincibility. They have once again proven to their Western supporters that they can and will win.

We have a moral obligation to help them – and faster.