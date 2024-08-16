Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein holds press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

During the conference, Minister Hussein stressed the importance of finalizing the twenty-seven MoUs reached between the two countries during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iraq. The minister stressed that the activation of these MoUs requires continuous monitoring by both sides.

Minister Hussein welcomed the progress made in the joint work of the Iraqi and Turkish teams, noting that the work reached a high level of coordination yesterday, as the specialized committees were prepared and distributed according to different sectors. He added that the relations between Iraq and Turkey are historical and geographical in nature, and cover multiple areas.

Minister Fouad Hussein indicated that the joint committees concern the fields of water, security, energy, transportation, youth and sports, education, trade and economy. He stressed that the work of these committees is necessary to expand and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, and that the committees will begin their work immediately after studying the memoranda of understanding and turning them into a practical reality.

During his meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, several issues were discussed, including the fight against crime, especially cross-border crime. The Minister stressed that both countries are exposed to attacks by organized criminal groups, including smuggling and human trafficking, affirming the need for cooperation to confront this dangerous phenomenon.

He also touched upon the drug phenomenon, stressing that it is new in Iraqi society and can only be solved through joint cooperation between the countries of the region, including Iraq and Turkey.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the start of granting joint entry visas next September, noting that this step will contribute to activating economic activities between the two countries.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation, which was signed by the defense ministers of the two countries, Hussein indicated that this agreement is the first of its kind between Iraq and Turkey, stressing Iraq's commitment to its constitution, noting that any action on Iraqi territory against any other country is considered a violation of the constitution, indicating that terrorist organizations pose a threat to Iraqi society.

Regarding the Bashiqa camp, Minister Hussein said that an agreement had been reached to turn it into a training camp and that full responsibility for it would fall on the Iraqi armed forces. He also mentioned the presence of PKK members in Qandil, Makhmour and Sinjar, stressing the danger that this presence poses for the democratic process and Iraqi society.

The minister said that the Ministerial Council for National Security decided to include the PKK in the list of banned parties and the Iraqi Judicial Election Commission decided to dissolve three political parties for their association with the PKK. The government has taken political and governmental decisions on this matter, stressing that the activities of these organizations are unacceptable in Iraq.

The minister expressed the Iraqi government's deep concern over the tensions in the region, including the war on Gaza, the destruction it is witnessing and the killing of innocent people. He stressed that the Iraqi government hopes for a ceasefire, but the reality indicates that the war continues. He explained that the positions of Iraq and Turkey on this and other issues converge.

At the end of his speech, Minister Hussein stressed that the tension in the region is still present, especially after the assassination of leader Haniyeh in Tehran. He stressed that Iraq, which has experienced the bitterness of wars for decades, seeks to distance the region from armed conflicts, stressing its rejection of any military intervention. He added that Iraq is working with the international community to stop the Israeli aggression and to avoid a new escalation in the region.