Perhaps we should be grateful that it took President Biden more than four years to completely abandon his campaign promise to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia, eroding that promise bit by bit before finally announcing late Friday, August 9, that the administration resume sales of offensive air-to-ground munitions to the Kingdom.

In reality, the ban was just the last vestige of a long-abandoned ban. policy Saudi Arabia has been isolated and sanctioned for its various atrocities and horrific abuses, both at home and abroad. Instead, the Biden administration’s courtiers have redoubled their efforts to prop up Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), offering him an endless basket of concessions and gifts, as the golden ticket to maintaining American primacy in the Middle East, no matter what happens to everyone and everything else.

What will follow will be their race to the finish line, granting the prince the greatest prize of all: an unprecedented American security guarantee before the end of Joe Biden's term as president.

Cutting off the world's largest buyer of American arms came with well-understood costs, not only disrupting American defense companies deprived of the Saudi cash cow, but also encouraging MBS to retaliate by displaying closer ties with China and Russia. For example, just months into the first year of the Biden administration, his national security team lifted the arms embargo, clarify that they only intended to block offensive weapons, and not defensive those.

Requests Questions from members of Congress about the distinction between these terms went unanswered. Soon, billions The weapons flowed, paving the way for a further easing of relations with the Saudi leader, culminating in the now infamous clash between Biden and MBS in July 2022 in Jeddah.

Once the Biden team announced that they would do it too follow Trump’s move to make adding Saudi Arabia to the Abraham Accords his top foreign policy priority in the Middle East, any lingering concerns about rewarding the kingdom with new military support for its widespread horrors in Yemen and at home, or fueling its increased belligerence in the region, have been swept away under the desert sand.

Coupled with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's open admission From his secondary priorities of cheap oil and keeping China out of the region, the only answer to MBS's jump was to ask how far? MBS turned to a hard game of reverse leverage, not only refusing to open its oil tap to ease global oil prices before the November 2022 primaries despite Biden's pleas, but more importantly Accommodation Chinese President Xi Jinping has been rolling out his new red carpet for days, announcing that China would build a civilian nuclear power plant and support missile development in the country, and refusing to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

So it was time for the Biden team to bow to MBS's wishes. The first major concession was to agree The crown prince’s immunity from US prosecution, which ended several cases against him for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the attempted murder of Saad Aljabri and the harassment and targeted attacks on Al-Jazeera journalist Ghada Oueiss, was the next step for the Biden team, which secured the top prize on the Saudi priority list: a Level 5 NATO treaty agreement with the United States. security guarantee The Biden team's efforts to woo the crown prince with a simple air security umbrella were not enough to convince him; only a bilateral treaty-level guarantee could work, he made clear.

The Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, and the nine months of relentless Israeli bombardment and starvation of Gaza's civilian population that they precipitated, upended those plans. A humiliated Sullivan, who just days before the cataclysmic assault pronounced that the Middle East was calmer today than it has been in two decades and boasted that the time I have to devote to crises and conflicts in the Middle East today compared to any of my predecessors since September 11 is significantly reduced, I was forced to abandon plans for a Saudi-Israeli peace deal.

Even MBS did not dare to openly support Israel in the face of near-universal Saudi sympathy for the suffering of the Palestinians.

While a Congress largely funded by AIPAC would likely have supported a U.S. security guarantee for Saudi Arabia in exchange for its adherence to the Abraham Accords, without it, ratifying a treaty-level commitment would be a very tough sell. The Biden team is now considering the idea of disconnect the security guarantee, as well as the exclusion of China's development of civil nuclear power, from normalization with Israel within the framework of a “less for less” agreement.

Under a propose Strategic alliance agreement: The United States would commit to helping defend Saudi Arabia if it were attacked, in exchange for Saudi Arabia granting access to its territory and airspace. to forbid China has no plans to build bases in the Kingdom or pursue security cooperation with it, and to sign a parallel defense cooperation agreement to boost arms sales, intelligence sharing and strategic planning on terrorism and Iran.

Such a move removes the pretext of regional peace for Israel as a motivation for the Saudi security guarantee, and more openly exposes the underlying motivations driving the Biden team: an outdated but cemented worldview that American interests require military hegemony in the Middle East, alongside cheap oil and defense industry profits. It is hard to ignore the siren call of personal profit for Biden officials, who will undoubtedly be considering multimillion-dollar payments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, even if they are not as lucrative as the multimillion-dollar payments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. billions in reports from Trump officials Stephen Mnuchin and Jared Kushner. (Also, recall that Secretary Blinken’s WestExec Advisors, whose client list was never disclosed by Secretary Blinken, is now partly owned by Trump’s investment advisory firm.) possessed by Teneo, a company that works (for the Saudi public investment fund controlled by MBS.)

It seems that the decades of costs spent arming and defending Middle Eastern dictatorships against mass slaughter of civilians and perpetual wars, encouraging destabilizing bellicosity, trapping our country in zero-sum military conflicts, and undermining America's global standing as a credible force for human rights and democracy, remain entirely lost on Democratic leaders.

As time runs out until Biden's term expires and the Gaza war rages, doubtful The US administration will be able to offer an extension of the Abraham Accords or a security deal for MBS. It is not even certain that MBS will accept these rewards, saving them for the next round of bargaining with a new administration. For now, we can just hope that Mr. Bonesaw will show more common sense than the Biden administration and avoid any new war in the region.