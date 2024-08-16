Muhammad Yunus ensured protection of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi says





Mohammed YunusBangladesh's interim government leader has ensured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all religious minorities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Modi said he received a phone call from Yunus, who took charge as chief adviser to the caretaker government in Dhaka on August 8. Modi exchanged views on the current situation, Modi said in a social media post. He reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. Special project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. In a social media post, Yunus said he had informed Modi about reports of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. have been exaggerated. Yunus added that he invited Indian journalists to come and report from the ground in Bangladesh on minority protection issues. Dhaka is committed to safeguarding “All citizens of the country, including minorities,” Yunus told Modi when the Indian prime minister raised the issue of protecting minorities, according to the office of the chief advisers. At Modi's invitation, Yunus agreed to virtually join the Third Summit of Voices from the Global South which will take place in New Delhi on Saturday. The conversation between Yunus and Modi comes after several regions in Bangladesh reported incidents of violence against religious minorities, following the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5. In his Independence Day speech on Thursday, Modi said Indians were concerned about the safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. “We hope that the situation will normalise soon in the country,” the Prime Minister said in his speech. Indians want security of Hindus and minorities to be ensured. On August 5, Hasina resigned and fled to India after student-led protests against a controversial quota system for government jobs, which began in July, escalated into broader unrest against her government. On Tuesday, Yunus visited Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he met Hindu community leaders and assured equal rights for all. The Daily Star reported. Rights are equal for all, Yunus said on Tuesday. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinction between us. Please help us. Be patient and judge later what we have been able to do and what we have not been able to do. If we fail, criticize us. Yunus, a Nobel laureate in economics, said his administration aimed to create an environment in which Hindus and other minority groups would no longer have to fear for their safety. On August 9, Modi had urged Yunus to ensure safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had also said that the Centre was monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. Also read:

