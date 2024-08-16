Hammad Azhar 'firm' on resignation from PTI





PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub (left) and PTI Punjab Chairman Hammad Azhar. Facebook/ @OmarAyubKhan.Official/ @HammadAzharPTI/ File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Thursday rejected the resignation of Hammad Azhar after the latter stepped down as the party's Punjab chairman.

Hammad Azhar, you have worked tirelessly for the party and Prime Minister (sic) Imran Khan sahib. Resignation was not accepted, Ayub wrote on X.

Responding to Ayub, the PTI leader said he was firm on his decision as he could not work without any authority.

“I am honored by the trust you have placed in me. But I have the firm decision not to continue in circumstances where I have no authority but total responsibility,” he said.

He also said that restrictions on his movement were also behind his decision.

“Lack of access to Imran Khan”

A day earlier, Azhar had resigned as the party's Punjab chapter president, citing lack of access to PTI founder Imran Khan and restrictions on his movements as reasons for his decision.

“Unfortunately, I do not have access to Imran Khan. I did not hold a press conference or make any deal because my movements are very limited and I cannot go to Adiala. [jail]”, Azhar wrote on X.

Imran's loyalists have voiced various grievances, one of them being that he was not consulted in decisions taken within the PTI organisation in Punjab, as he said “most of these decisions were based on lobbying” rather than merit.

Furthermore, he said that the limited access and one-sided provision of information to the PTI founder also concerned him.

Azhar cited the sacking of Chaudhry Asghar as PTI chairman in Lahore as an example of “lobbying”, saying that the lobbyists wanted to replace Asghar and they have succeeded today and got the desired directives from the jailed PTI founder by giving him the “wrong facts”.

The former minister also mentioned that the PTI founder was not aware of the problems of PTI members in various other regions.

“In this situation, it is not possible for me or during my presidency of Punjab to violate the merit and denotify the people who perform deeds and make sacrifices just because their voices cannot reach Khan Sahab,” he said.

The PTI leader recalled the first time he resigned “for the same reason that it is not possible for anyone to run affairs without having access to the party leadership.”

He also said that those with vested interests are taking advantage of the lack of communication with the PTI founder.

Azhar said that the primary organizational responsibility should be given only to those who have access to the party chief to convey complete facts to him.

“Therefore, I am stepping down from the charge of Punjab Presidency from today. I was a worker of Imran Khan and I will remain so God willing,” he concluded.

