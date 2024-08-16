Jokowi launches new regulation on foreign workers employed in new capital





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi issued a regulation allowing foreign workers to work in the capital Nusantara or IKN in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. Local worker assistance is required for foreign workers as stipulated in Government Regulation No. 29 of 2024 amending the Regulation on Business Licensing, Ease of Doing Business and Investment Facilities for IKN Business Entities. “Any business entity that employs foreign workers is required to appoint Indonesian workers as companions of the foreign workers,” as specified in Article 22, paragraph 2b, point a. Furthermore, in point (b), the regulation provides that economic actors or investors who employ foreign workers must provide education and vocational training to local workers who will assist foreign workers according to the qualifications of the foreign workers' positions. Then, economic actors are required to repatriate foreign workers to their country of origin after the end of the employment contract. Economic actors authorized to employ foreign workers are business entities in IKN. “Economic actors who employ foreign workers, including those who carry out strategic government projects in IKN, are exempted from the obligation to pay compensation funds for foreign workers within a certain period of time,” reads Article 22 paragraph 3. The regulation of the head of the IKN authority will determine the duration of the period of exemption from compensation funds. Jokowi signed the IKN Investor Business License Agreement and Business Regulatory Facility on August 12, 2024, coinciding with the first IKN Cabinet meeting. IKHSAN RELIUBUN Editor's Picks: Walhi: No public participation in the development of the new capital, unlike Jakarta Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

