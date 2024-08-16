Politics
Chinese Rhetoric Becomes Dangerously Real for Taiwanese
With calls to denounce “hard-line” Taiwanese secessionists, a hotline to report them, and sanctions that include the death penalty for ringleaders, Beijing’s familiar rhetoric against Taiwan is becoming dangerously real.
The democratically governed island has grown accustomed to China’s claims. Even planes and ships testing its defenses have become a common provocation. But recent moves to criminalize support for the island are unsettling Taiwanese living and working in China, as well as those back home.
“I am currently planning to expedite my departure,” said a Taiwanese businesswoman based in China. This came shortly after the Supreme Court introduced changes allowing life imprisonment and even the death penalty for those found guilty of advocating Taiwanese independence.
“I don't think it's a mountain out of a molehill. The line is very blurred now,” says Professor Chen Yu-Jie, a legal scholar at Taiwan's Academia Sinica.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office quickly assured Taiwan's 23 million people that the attacks were not aimed at them, but at an extremely small number of radical pro-independence activists. The vast majority of Taiwanese compatriots have nothing to fear, the office said.
But wary Taiwanese say they are unwilling to verify the claim. The BBC spoke to several Taiwanese living and working in China who said they were planning to leave soon or had already left. Few agreed to be interviewed on the record; none wished to be named.
Any statement you make now could be misinterpreted and you could be reported. Even before this new law, China was already encouraging people to report others, the businesswoman said.
The move was made official last week when Chinese authorities launched a website identifying Taiwanese public figures considered hardline separatists. The site included an email address to which people could send tips and information about crimes committed by the individuals named or by any other suspected individuals.
Experts believe Beijing is hoping to emulate the success of Hong Kong's national security laws, which it sees as necessary for stability – but which have crushed the city's pro-democracy movement, as former lawmakers, activists and ordinary citizens critical of the government have been jailed under them.
By making pro-Taiwan sentiments a national security issue, Beijing hopes to cut the movement's ties with the outside world and divide Taiwanese society into those who support Taiwan independence and those who do not, Professor Chen said.
She believes the Supreme Court's guidelines will almost certainly lead to prosecutions of some Taiwanese living in China.
This notice has been sent to every level of law enforcement across the country. So this is a way of telling them that we want to see more cases like this prosecuted, so go ahead and find one.
“We need to be even more careful,” said a Taiwanese man living in Macau. He said he had always prepared for threats, but the new legal guidelines had left friends concerned about his future in the Chinese city.
In recent years, patriotic education has become common in Macao, with more assertive statements about Taiwan creating a more tense atmosphere compared to pre-pandemic times, he added.
Taiwan, which has powerful allies in the United States, the European Union and Japan, rejects Beijing's reunification plans, but fears are growing that Xi Jinping has accelerated the timetable for taking the island, an avowed goal of the Chinese Communist Party.
For more than 30 years, Taiwanese companies — iPhone maker Foxconn, advanced chip giant TSMC and electronics giant Acer — have played a key role in China’s growth. Prosperity has also drawn Taiwanese across the strait in search of jobs and brighter prospects.
“I really loved Shanghai when I first came there. It was so much bigger, more exciting, more cosmopolitan than Taipei,” says Zoe Chu*. She spent more than a decade in Shanghai managing foreign musicians who were in demand in clubs and concert halls in cities across China.
It was the mid-2000s, and China was booming, attracting capital and people from around the world. Shanghai was at the heart of this dynamic: bigger, shinier and hipper than any other Chinese city.
My friends in Shanghai looked down on Beijing. They called it the big northern village, Ms. Chu recalls. Shanghai was the place to be. It had the best restaurants, the best nightclubs, the coolest people. I felt like a real peasant, but I learned quickly.
By the end of the decade, in 2009, there were more than 400,000 Taiwanese living in China. By 2022, that number had dropped to 177,000, according to official Taiwan figures.
China has changed, says Chu, who moved from Shanghai in 2019. She now works for a medical company in Taipei and has no plans to return.
I'm Taiwanese, she explains. We're not safe there anymore.
The exodus of Taiwanese was driven by the same factors that pushed large numbers of foreigners to leave China, whose economy is slowing down. Growing hostility between Beijing and Washington and, above all, the sudden and massive lockdowns during the Covid pandemic.
But Taiwanese in China are also worried because the government does not consider them foreigners, making them particularly vulnerable to state repression.
Senior Taiwanese officials told the BBC that 15 Taiwanese nationals are currently being held in China for various alleged crimes, including violations of the anti-secession law.
In 2019, China Taiwanese businessman jailed for espionage after he was caught taking pictures of police officers in Shenzen, a charge he denied. He was only released last year. In April 2023, China confirmed that it had Taiwan-based publisher arrested for endangering national security. He remains in detention.
Amy Hsu*, who has lived and worked in China, says she is now afraid to go there because of her job. After returning to Taiwan, she began volunteering at an NGO that helped people who fled Hong Kong settle in Taiwan.
“It’s definitely more dangerous for me now,” she says. In 2018, they started using surveillance cameras to ticket people who crossed outside of crosswalks. The system could identify your face and send the ticket directly to your address.
She says the extent of the surveillance disturbs her and she fears it could be used to target even visitors, especially those on a list of potential offenders.
Oh, I'm definitely on the list. I'm a hard-line supporter of independence. [guy] with lots of ideas, laughs Robert Tsao, a 77-year-old tech billionaire who founded one of Taiwan's largest chipmakers, United Micro-electronics Corporation (UMC).
Mr. Tsao was born in Beijing, but today he supports Taiwanese independence and avoids not only China, but also Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and even Singapore.
Mr. Tsao wasn’t always hostile to China. He was one of the first Taiwanese investors to set up advanced chip manufacturing plants in China. But he says the crackdown in Hong Kong has changed his mind: “It was such a free and vibrant city, and now it’s gone. And they want to do the same thing to us here.”
This new decision will actually help people like me, he said. He believes it will have the opposite effect of what was intended, by strengthening the Taiwanese people's determination to resist China.
They say the new law will only affect a few independence supporters like me, but many Taiwanese support either independence or the status quo. [keep things as they are]which is the same thing, so we all became criminals.
* Names changed at the request of contributors
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce8dy437pdno
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
