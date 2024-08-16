Gen Bajwa toppled PTI govt to get extension, Imran claims





ISLAMABAD – Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday accused former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a major role in toppling his government and then getting a second extension in his term.

“Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's statement that General Bajwa wanted another extension is an endorsement of my position,” former prime minister Khan said while talking to reporters during a hearing at Adiala Jail court in Rawalpindi.

He also claimed that former General Bajwa was removed from the post of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. “At that time, I had exchanged scathing words with General Bajwa over the issue,” he added.

General Hameed has been taken into military custody and proceedings have been initiated before a general military court against him, the Pakistani military's media wing had announced earlier this week.

PTI chief Khan said former ISI Director General General Hameed was “an asset that was wasted” and said that as prime minister, he did not want to remove him from office because of his involvement with the current Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul. He said General Hameed had good relations with the Taliban and had been talking to them for the last three years. He noted that this was an ideal time to end terrorism in Pakistan.

“I have repeatedly advised General Bajwa not to remove General Hameed,” he said, adding that the former army chief had acted otherwise and the ISI had been tasked to target his party, the PTI. He said his government had been accused of negotiating with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and wondered why there was ongoing cross-border terrorism when the current leadership has a policy opposite to it. He blamed former army chief General Bajwa for the current poor law and order situation in the country.

Former Prime Minister Khan said the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the country's civilian intelligence agency, had reported to his government that the sitting Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was very close to General Bajwa and used to sit in his company every time.

Speaking about the May 9 riots, the PTI founder said that the violent incidents started with his arrest and wondered why there was no investigation into the matter. “There should be an investigation if General Hameed is accused of masterminding these violent incidents,” he said, calling the May 9 mayhem an integral part of the ‘London Plan’. He reiterated his demand that CCTV footage of the violence be recorded to ascertain the role of the culprits. “Whoever ordered my arrest is actually involved in the May 9 conspiracy.”

He alleged that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja were part of the London Plan. He further accused CJP Isa and CEC Raja of trying to cover up the mandate theft during the February 8 elections.

Khan stressed that the government wanted to snatch the seats reserved for the PTI only to carry out a constitutional amendment, which would be another violation of the Constitution. “I will soon give a call for protest,” he added.

