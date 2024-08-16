Nigel No Mates: How Conservative Party leadership contenders are moving away from Farage

Everything was so different less than a year ago.

At the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last year, Nigel Farage was present, albeit in his capacity as GB News presenter.

However, he looked very much at ease as he danced with Priti Patel at a party, both singing Frank Sinatra's I Love You, Baby.

Ten months later, the situation has changed. Farage has since made his political comeback as leader of the Reform UK party and even managed to become an MP on his eighth attempt.

He leads a five-member reformist contingent on the opposition benches, alongside the 121 Conservatives who survived Labour's landslide victory in the general election.

There is a school of thought in some right-wing Tory circles that the party must reach an agreement with Farage – who has spoken of mounting a Tory takeover – in order to take on Keir Starmer.

But this week it became clear that whoever succeeds Rishi Sunak, that's not going to happen.

Even Farage's former dance partner Patel, who is never mistaken for a Tory supporter, made it clear that the former Ukip boss was persona non grata.

An ally said in June: Priti has dedicated more than 20 years to the Conservative Party. No one with that record would welcome someone into the party who has repeatedly opposed the Conservatives.

James Cleverly – described to HuffPost UK by a source in a rival camp as being underestimated in the leadership stakes – also made it clear to the Daily T podcast that he saw no place for Farage in his party.

The difference between Boris [Johnson]for example, and Nigel is Boris never said he had any ambition to destroy the Conservative Party, the former Home Secretary said.

I think that's a very significant difference between my open offer to conservatives who would like to return to the forefront of conservative politics and someone who has essentially said he wants to destroy my party.

Robert Jenrick, seen as Badenoch's main challenger to be the Conservative right's standard-bearer in the race, has also ruled out allowing Farage to join the party, although he has previously said he was not opposed to such a move.

A poll by Savanta and seen by HuffPost UK shows why, for now at least, the party leadership candidates are right to distance themselves from the leader of the British Reform Party.

Farage's net popularity rating with the public is a pittance: -19 – lower than that of all the Conservative candidates except Patel, who languishes at -30.

Among Conservative voters, his rating is zero, while among Liberal Democrats – from whom the Conservatives need to win back millions in 2029 – it is -52.

Chris Hopkins, Savantas' director of political research, said: “Conservative leadership candidates must first endear themselves to the current Conservative voter base, which, while considerably smaller in numbers today than they would have thought two years ago, is not so enamored of Nigel Farage, according to our research.”

Courting Farage is therefore counter-intuitive for Conservative leadership contenders at present, and risks letting a fox into the henhouse without any obvious gain.

But I also think there is a broader acceptance that winning back reform voters in the UK is neither particularly easy nor sufficient. Even if everyone who voted Reform in 2024 and Conservative in 2019 had not changed their minds, the Conservatives would still have been defeated in the election.

Any new leader will need to broaden the Conservative coalition to include former Liberal Democrat and Labour voters, as well as younger voters. The best way to do this will be to present himself as someone who is competent and not just interested in his own interests, which is no easy feat from the opposition benches.

A Conservative adviser said: Farage has made it his mission to destroy the Conservative Party at every opportunity. Why on earth would you want someone who hates you to join the party in the hope that it will succeed?

You wouldn't let vegans barbecue and roast pork, would you?

A source within a campaign team told HuffPost UK: “The best way to beat Farage is to eat his lunch. We need to give the country a firm and realistic offer on how to reduce immigration.”

This will push him even further to extremes, where he makes mistakes.

A spokesperson for Reform UK, however, was optimistic about the Conservatives' opposition to their leader.