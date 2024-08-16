Turkey rejects Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's lies about Haniyeh's 'wealth'





The Presidential Communications Directorate and the Foreign Ministry have rejected the latest lies by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, claiming that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan refuses to transfer the fortune of the martyred Hamas leaders to his son. In a statement, the management said Katz's claim that Erdoan did not allow the transfer of Ismail Haniyeh's fortune, about $3 billion in Turkish banks, to his sons, is false. The statement said Haniyeh had no savings in Turkish banks, contrary to Katzs' claims. He added that Haniyeh's sons, Abdussalam and Hammam Haniyeh, visited President Erdoan, who offered his condolences over the martyrdom of their father.



During the meeting, no such issues were raised, the leadership said, adding that Israel's disinformation campaigns, which aim to justify its genocide in Palestine and manipulate world opinion, should not be taken into account. The Foreign Ministry also rejected Katz's allegations, calling them “slander intended for disinformation purposes.” “These lies, aimed at diverting attention from the genocide taking place in Gaza, will not hinder our support for the Palestinian people,” the ministry said. Since October 7, Katz has made a habit of posting provocative messages insulting President Erdoğan and Trkiye. He recently threatened him, saying that he was following in the footsteps of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and that he should remember what happened in Iraq. Erdoğan and other Turkish officials criticized the Israeli foreign minister for targeting Trkiye in order to divert attention from Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. Tensions between Israel and Turkey have risen sharply since the start of the Gaza war, as Ankara has severed trade ties with Tel Aviv, with Erdogan repeatedly trading barbs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of war crimes and genocide in Gaza. In addition to killing more than 40,000 Palestinians since October, Israel's military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of starvation. Israel is also accused of committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave, and a case is pending before the ICJ in The Hague in which Trkiye is also a party against Israel.

