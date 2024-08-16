Trump Says Presidential Award for Civilian Is 'Better' Than Highest Military Honor, Whose Recipients Are 'Dead' or 'Hit' by Gunfire





BEDMINSTER, N.J. Former President Donald Trump praised a wealthy donor he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to, saying he got the “better” award than the military's highest honor, the Medal of Honor, because such recipients are often dead or injured.

At a campaign event meant to discuss anti-Semitism, Trump was introduced by Miriam Adelson, a wealthy Republican donor and widow of Sheldon Adelson, who pumped millions of dollars of his own money into electing Republican candidates. He died in 2021.

“I saw Sheldon sitting so proudly in the White House when we presented Miriam with the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said at his New Jersey resort.

Then-President Donald Trump presents Miriam Adelson, philanthropist and wife of billionaire Sheldon Adelson, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on November 16, 2018. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images file

“It’s the highest honor you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor,” Trump continued, referring to the military’s highest award for valor in combat. The Medal of Honor is often incorrectly called the Congressional Medal of Honor. “But the civilian version, it’s actually much better because everybody [who] “They get the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers. They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit by a lot of bullets or they're dead,” Trump concluded. “She gets it, she's a healthy, beautiful woman, and they're both considered equals, but she gets the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she got it through committees and everything else.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, have criticized Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for his military background and sought to make respect for military service an issue in the election. Vance, who is also a veteran, criticized Walz for choosing to retire after more than 20 years in the National Guard but before his unit deployed to Iraq. Walz has defended his military service.

In 2018, Donald Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the Medal of Freedom, praising her donations to addiction treatment centers and her work as a physician. The Trump White House described her as a committed member of the American Jewish community who supported Jewish schools, Holocaust memorial organizations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and Birthright Israel, among other causes.

President John F. Kennedy established the Medal of Freedom in 1963. Intended to recognize a wide variety of individuals, the award was created to honor civilians who have contributed to the “interests of the United States,” “world peace,” or other cultural or “significant public or private” endeavors. A president may award the award unilaterally.

Over the 60 years of the award's existence, more than 600 civilians have received this honor.

The Medal of Honor, in its previous version, was created in 1861 and has been awarded to 3,519 people, including more than 1,500 during the Civil War. 472 people were honored for their service during World War II. 60 of them are still living.

The most recent requirements for the award state that a service member must “distinguish himself or herself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his or her life above and beyond the call of duty.” To be honored, the service member must have been engaged in active combat on behalf of the United States against a foreign enemy, but recipients do not have to have been wounded in wartime.

To be honored, service members must have their acts of bravery documented by multiple witnesses and up the chain of command, with the approval of the president. Citations accompanying the award often describe acts of bravery performed under fire, such as saving fellow service members or civilians at great personal risk.

Jake Traylor

Ginger Gibson

Katherine Koretski and Isabelle Schmeler contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-says-presidential-civilian-award-better-top-military-honor-whose-rcna166855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos