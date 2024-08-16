'Who cursed me because of the lack of air conditioning in Paris?' PM Narendra Modi laughs with Indian stars of 2024 Olympics

Lakshya Sen revealed how his phone was taken away by strict coach Prakash Padukone, hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh spoke about his team's thrilling journey while everyone had a good laugh about the air-conditioning issues in Paris as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a reception for the Indian contingent after their fairly decent Olympic campaign. The Prime Minister welcomed the contingent after the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where the athletes were also present on Thursday. The video of the interaction was shared by Modi and the athletes could be seen having a one-on-one chat with the Prime Minister.

In one such conversation with Lakshya, who finished fourth in the men's singles badminton competition, Modi said, “When I first met Lakshya, he was very small, but now he has grown up. Do you know that this time you have become a celebrity?” To this, Lakshya replied, “Yes, sir. But during the matches, Prakash Sir took my phone and told me that until the matches are over, I will not have my phone. But after that, I came to know the support I have been getting.”

“It was a learning experience and a little heartbreaking too because I was so close,” said the 22-year-old who lost from a strong position in the bronze medal match.

Modi immediately laughed: “Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict, I will send him next time too.” The Paris Olympics were touted as an eco-friendly Games. Hence, there were no air conditioners in any room of the Games Village, forcing the Sports Ministry to rush in 40 portable air conditioners to ensure their comfort.

Modi, while laughing, asked all the athletes who all cursed him for this situation, to which no one responded.

“There was no air conditioning and it was hot too, so I want to know who among you cried first saying 'Modi is talking loud but there is no air conditioning in the rooms, so what should we do',” Modi said.

“Who are the ones who faced the most difficulties? But when I came to know about this, within a few hours, this work was also done. Do you see how we are trying to provide you with the best facilities?” the Prime Minister added.

Paris didn't give CA to Olympic players. You must have thought about what Modi did, but as soon as I heard this, CAs were given to every player within hours pic.twitter.com/ILPGnGLTVT (@kanchandwivedi3) August 16, 2024

Modi also had a light-hearted chat with Harmanpreet, who spoke about how the team fought after being reduced to 10 men for over 40 minutes in the quarter-final against Great Britain.

“Just tell me when you fought with 10 men against Britain, you must have been demoralised from the beginning, Sarpanch saab, please tell me, it was very difficult,” Modi asked the Indian captain, addressing him with his nickname.

Harmanpreet replied, “Yes sir, it was very difficult because we got a red card in the first quarter, but our coaching staff helped us a lot. We visualised every situation because in the Olympics anything can happen. The team’s motivation also increased because we have a rivalry with Great Britain.” Modi interrupted and said with a laugh, “This has been going on for 150 years.” Harmanpreet said, “We fought and finished the match 1-1 and won it on penalties. This has never happened in the history of the Olympics (playing with 10 men for 42 minutes and then winning).”

Paris Olympics: Springboard for Indian Sports Growth

Modi believes the recently concluded Paris Olympics will be a turning point for India. The 117-member Indian contingent returned with six medals, including one silver and five bronze. The tally is one medal short of Tokyo and there was no gold this time.

But Modi appreciated the efforts of all the athletes who represented the country and said their contributions will help in successfully securing the hosting rights for the 2036 Games.

“Those who came back after losing, please forget it from your mind. You made the country proud and came back after learning something. Sports is one field where no one loses, everyone learns,” Modi said.

“I believe the Paris Olympics will be a springboard for the rise of Indian sports. It will be a turning point. After that, there will be only victories. We are not going to stop,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister called the athletes “Indian soldiers of the 2036 Olympics”.

“India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this case, many athletes have participated in the Olympics, and their contributions are very important. You may have observed many things there, from the planning of the Olympics to all the facilities, from sports management to event management,” Modi said.

“Your experiences, your observations, we have to write them down, so in the 2036 Olympics, all your little things and experiences will help us prepare for the Games. In a way, you are the soldiers of the 2036 Olympics,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)