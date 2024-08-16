Trump to speak behind bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies | Donald Trump





The US Secret Service will use bulletproof glass to protect Donald Trump at future outdoor campaign rallies, according to reports, after the former president survived an assassination attempt in July.

The agency plans to surround Trump's podium with ballistic glass, multiple media outlets reported, a measure typically reserved for sitting presidents and vice presidents.

Since the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump has held nearly a dozen campaign events, but all have been indoors. At a recent indoor rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump lamented the venue and said, “We are not giving up on outdoor gatherings.”

ABC News was the first to report the use of bulletproof glass, which said Secret Service agents plan to use glass panels to surround Trump on three sides, though it is unclear when the security measure will first be used.

A Secret Service official told The Washington Post that the agency has begun installing ballistic glass panels around the country, making them easier to transport to Trump events. The official said ballistic glass would be used at events hosted by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris if necessary.

The glass is typically used exclusively to serve presidents and their vice presidents, although it was used in November 2008 when Barack Obama, then a U.S. senator, appeared in Chicago to celebrate his presidential election victory.

One person, Corey Comperatore, was killed, two others were seriously injured, and Donald Trump was shot in the ear in the Butler shooting. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned 10 days later. Earlier this month, the agency’s new acting director called the shooting a security failure and said agents should have had better cover from the rooftop where the shots were fired. The shooter was shot dead by government snipers shortly after firing.

A House task force was established in July to investigate the shooting and is due to release its findings by Dec. 13.

