Older people set to be hit by a double whammy: cuts to winter fuel payments and removal of planned cap on social care costs

Ahead of the general election, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked on television why he hated retirees. After her recent speech In Parliament, the same question could be asked of Chancellor Rachel Reeves. She has launched an attack on pensioners in England and Wales that is akin to a classic boxing match.

First, the bombshell: it would not be possible to impose an $86,000 cap on what adults would have to pay for their social care. This was quickly followed by a bombshell: Reeves announced the difficult decision that people not in receipt of pension credits or certain other means-tested benefits would no longer receive the winter heating allowance.

Unlike the NHS (which is free), social care has been means-tested since 1948. The most expensive part of care is for people living in care homes. Politicians have long agreed that the system needs fundamental reform, but the issue has been unresolved for at least 25 years.

In 1997, Tony Blair promised to end the system in which elderly people were forced to sell their homes to pay for their care. He set up a royal commissionwhich promised free personal care (but people still had to pay for accommodation).

Blair, however, changed his mind when he was told about the cost, although free personal care was introduced in Scotland for adults over 65 in 2002. The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government also set up a commissionled by Sir Andrew Dilnot, who suggested in 2011 setting a cap on payments at around £35,000. The government incorporated this cap (at a much less generous £72,000) into the Care Act 2014, but failed to implement it.

Boris Johnson promised he had a plan for social care in his first speech as prime minister in 2019, which turned out to be a rehash of the Dilnot proposal and was never implemented.

NOW, although it is confirmed According to Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting during the general election campaign, it was this cap, planned by the previous government, that Reeves had abandoned. Dilnot, the architect of the cap, called the decision a tragedystating that we have failed another generation of families. It is estimated that one face in seven social care costs of 100,000.

Some of those who condemn having to pay for health care in the US should perhaps consider that many people pay large sums for social care in Britain.

## Winter fuel payments will be subject to means testing

Towards a means-tested winter fuel compensation rather than continuing to pay it to all retirees, Treasury justifies its decision arguing that this will allow heating cost support to be better targeted to those who need it.

That is absolutely true, but targeting or means testing has traditionally been supported by the political right, not the Labour Party. For example, the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs has been widely favorablesaying the new chancellor also appears prepared to make tough decisions to save taxpayers' money, such as ending winter fuel payments for wealthier pensioners.

Conversely, the political left tends to favour universalism for a number of reasons. The concept of means testing has often been associated with the hated Poor Law before the welfare state of 1948. The Labour government of 1945 generally implemented universalism, notably with the National Health Service, rather than restricting health care to the poorest groups, as is the case in the United States.

The Labour government has therefore decided to increase the means test, which is something one would expect from the Conservatives. Indeed, current Labour Party members (including Reeves) themselves criticised the move when it was announced that former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was considering the option.

Additionally, there is the problem of the “cliff edge,” where people just above the benefit threshold feel the harshest effects of the policy. About 800,000 Eligible individuals cannot claim the Pension Credit and will therefore not receive winter heating payments, as they will need to be receiving the Pension Credit to be eligible for the payments. The Pension Credit is a benefit that can be claimed by individuals of retirement age who have low incomes (less than $218 per week for a single person or $332 per week for a couple).

As a former Conservative pensions minister Ros Altmann calculatedFor older pensioners (over 80), who are not claiming pension credit, the removal of payments is equivalent to a 3.3% reduction in their pension.

The effect of such a decision would be worse than a decision to abandon the triple lock on pensions, which means that instead of a minimum 2.5% increase in basic state pensions from next April, Some retirees benefit from an immediate reductionAs SNP MP Pete Wishart said: in the debate Following Reeves' announcement: Doesn't cutting winter fuel payments to all pensioners look like Tory austerity?

The most significant savings identified in the Recent Treasury audit ordered by Labour Both of these measures for the elderly are associated with health problems. The document says the government will change the way public services are delivered by incorporating a mission-driven approach, but it seems that the mission is to take money from pensioners.