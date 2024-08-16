Trump Openly Criticizes Harris, Says He Has 'Every Right to Make Personal Attacks' Against His Campaign Opponent





Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes he has the right to launch personal attacks on his Democratic rival, adding that he is very angry with Vice President Kamala Harris and questions her intelligence.

At a news conference, Trump was asked whether his campaign needs more discipline as it faces a newly energized Democratic ticket since Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee.

“As far as personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country. I’m very angry at her because she wants to use the justice system as a weapon against me and other people, I’m very angry at her. I think I have a right to engage in personal attacks,” Trump said at his New Jersey golf club, where he invited reporters in his quest to pin Biden’s unpopular economic record on Harris.

I don't have much respect for her intelligence and I think she'll be a terrible president, he added.

Trump also criticized Democrats who call him and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, weirdos. Harris is weird in her politics, he said.

Trump stuck to his economic pitch for more than a half-hour, reading from a binder in front of him at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club. Later, he drifted into familiar anecdotes that he likes to tell at rallies. The day before, he struggled to make a convincing case for his economic policies in a meandering speech that his campaign had billed as a major policy address.

Kamala Harris is a radical liberal from California who broke the economy, broke the border and broke the world, frankly, Trump told reporters.

Trump was surrounded by popular grocery items, including instant coffee, sugary breakfast cereals and baked goods, laid out on tables as he highlighted the cost of everything from food to car insurance to housing. Posters showed the rising prices of basic groceries.

At one point, as Trump was talking about the 2020 election he lost, he noticed a box of cereal.

“I haven’t seen Cheerios in a long time,” Trump said. “I’m going to take them back to my cottage.”

As he turned to go back inside, Trump did not answer shouted questions about the last time he shopped.

The event came a day after the Labor Department said annual inflation hit its lowest level in more than three years in July, the latest sign that the worst price rise in four decades is fading.

But consumers are still feeling the impact of higher prices, something the Trump campaign is counting on to motivate voters this fall.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris when it comes to handling the economy and immigration, issues he has made central to his pitch to return to the White House.

Harris plans to deliver her own economic policy speech Friday in North Carolina, promising to push for a federal ban on food price gouging.

Trump predicted he would beat Harris by more points than he would have beaten Biden once she was unmasked.

People don't know who she is, Trump said.

A small crowd of Trump supporters watched his news conference from the periphery, occasionally cheering him on. But without a crowd of thousands to direct scathing attacks on his enemies, Trump stuck to his prepared remarks.

Hours before the press conference, Trump campaign officials announced they were expanding their team, officially bringing on board a number of former aides and outside advisers. Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Tim Murtaugh will advise the campaign leadership.

Lewandowski was Trump’s first campaign manager during his 2016 campaign. Budowich and Pfeiffer are leaving MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC. Bruesewitz produces pro-Trump content for a broad audience on social media. And Murtaugh was Trump’s 2020 campaign communications director.

The summer was a time of shakeups in Trump’s previous two campaigns. This year’s shift comes weeks after the campaign itself was transformed by Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Harris.

Trump on Thursday gave a vote of confidence to his top advisers, writing on his social media platform that his leadership team led by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles is THE BEST.

Trump spoke to reporters as he stepped up his criticism of Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden stepped aside.

I think I'm running a very quiet campaign, Trump said after being asked about criticism from Republicans who want him to focus less on personal attacks.

Some of you will say, 'He was ranting and raving,'” Trump told reporters. “I'm a very calm person, believe it or not.”

