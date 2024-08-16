Who cursed me for lack of air conditioning in Paris? PM Modi jokes with Indian Olympic athletes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a reception for the Indian contingent at his residence after their commendable performance at the Paris Olympics. The event, which was held after the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, saw the athletes engage in warm and personal conversations with Prime Minister Modi. One of the highlights of the meeting was a playful moment when the Prime Minister joked about the air conditioning woes in Paris. Known for its eco-friendly initiatives, the Paris Olympics did not have air conditioners in the Games Village, leading India to Ministry of Sports to urgently send 40 portable air conditioners units to ensure the comfort of athletes. Amid laughter, Modi asked the athletes, “Who cursed me for the lack of air conditioning in Paris?” Despite the light-hearted tone, no one responded, leading Modi to joke, “There was no air conditioning, and it was hot too, so I want to know who among you cried first, saying ‘Modi is talking loudly, but there is no air conditioning in the halls, so what should we do?’” The hall filled with laughter as Modi continued, “Who faced the most difficulty? But I have learnt that within a few hours, this work was also done. See how we are trying to provide you with the best facilities.” #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with PR Sreejesh, who played the last match of his career in the bronze medal-winning hockey match at the Paris Olympics, during his interaction with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence. pic.twitter.com/of12RIQLuj

ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024 The camaraderie between the prime minister and the athletes was evident in his one-on-one conversations, such as with Lakshya, who finished fourth in the men’s singles badminton competition. Reflecting on their first meeting, Modi remarked on how much Lakshya had grown, jokingly adding, “This time you have become a celebrity, you know?” Lakshya recounted how his coach, Prakash Padukone, would confiscate his phone during matches, allowing him to focus entirely on his game. “It was a learning experience and a little heartbreaking too because I was so close,” Lakshya said. Modi, acknowledging Prakash Padukone's disciplined approach, added humorously, “Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict that I will send him next time also.” Another memorable exchange was with Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of India’s men’s ice hockey team. Modi called him by his nickname, ‘Sarpanch saab’, and asked him about the tough quarter-final against Great Britain, where the team played with ten men for over 40 minutes. Harmanpreet explained how the team, despite starting out demoralised, managed to draw motivation from its rivalry with Great Britain. Modi laughed: “This has been going on for 150 years.” Harmanpreet proudly recounted, “We fought and finished the match 1-1 and won it on penalties. This has never happened in Olympic history: playing with ten men for 42 minutes and then losing. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: August 16, 2024 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/olympics/story/who-all-cursed-me-for-lack-of-acs-in-paris-pm-modi-jokes-with-indias-olympians-2583179-2024-08-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos