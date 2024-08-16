All the artists who don't want Donald Trump to use their music





From Cline Dion to The Smiths' Johnny Marr, these musicians demanded that the former president stop playing their songs at events

Of course, it’s not uncommon for politicians to use popular songs at campaign events and rallies, but many artists have drawn the line when it comes to Donald Trump. Ever since the former president began his campaign for the 2016 election, some musicians haven’t been thrilled to learn that Trump’s team has been releasing their music, often without permission. From Canadian singer Cline Dion to the family of soul icon Isaac Hayes, they’ve done everything from issuing public statements to sending Trump cease-and-desist letters through lawyers.

Here's a list of artists who told Trump to step back and stop using their songs.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Celine Dion was not happy that Donald Trump used her Titanic classic, My Heart Will Go On, at a recent campaign rally. And really, THIS song? she wrote on social media when she learned he was playing the hit. The Canadian stars' team released a statement on Aug. 10 blasting the former president for the unauthorized use of the track from the '90s film. Celine Dion does not condone this use or any similar use, Dion's team said in a statement.

The family of James Horner, the song's composer who died in 2015, also said in a statement that “the Horner family does not endorse or support the Trump/Vance campaign or the use of the song at its events. The campaign does not reflect the beliefs and values ​​of James Horner or his family. It is important to the family that his music not be used by those who seek to profit inappropriately from his work after his death.”

Isaac Hayes' Family (2024) Photo credit: Tom Hill/WireImage

The family of late soul singer Isaac Hayes wants to stop Trump from playing the hit “Hold On, Im Comin’” at rallies and events, including an NRA convention. Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, said they plan to sue after learning that Trump’s team used the song about 135 times without permission or authorization. “I was furious,” Hayes told The Hollywood Reporter. “There was a mass shooting. So why are we using it at the NRA convention?” I wanted to sue because Trump made statements against women, and here’s a man who’s been convicted of sexual abuse. I’m the brother of seven sisters, and I don’t want anyone to think of Hold On and think of Donald Trump. JL

Sinad O'Connors Estate (2024) Photo credit: David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images

Sinead O’Connors’ estate quickly shut down Trump when he began using the singer’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his rallies in Maryland and North Carolina. It’s no exaggeration to say that Sinad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone she herself has called a biblical devil, representatives for O’Connors’ estate said in a statement to Variety. “As stewards of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates immediately stop using her music.” JL

Johnny Marr (2024) Photo credit: Matthew McNulty/Redferns

While the Smiths may seem completely out of place at a Trump rally, the camp certainly took a chance. In early 2024, several political journalists took to Twitter to report how the desperate song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” was making the rounds among MAGA fans. Founding guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr immediately responded by tweeting a video saying, “Ahh, okay, okay. I never thought this could happen. Consider this shit shut down immediately.” MG

Village People (2023) Photo credit: Gari Garaialde/Redferns/Getty Images

Trump’s love of the Village People is well-known. For years, he played YMCA and Macho Man at his rallies without any objection from founding member Victor Willis. Willis finally changed his tune in June 2020 amid the uprising against racial injustice. Then, in May 2023, he sent Trump’s legal team a cease-and-desist letter after a video surfaced of the former president at Mar-a-Lago dancing to Macho Man with a group dressed as the Village People. Willis called the performance unauthorized and noted that many fans, as well as the general public, mistakenly believe the Village People actually gave the performance.

Neal Schon from Journey (2022) Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images

When Journey guitarist Neal Schon sent a cease and desist letter over a performance of Dont Stop Believin, he wasn’t really targeting Trump but rather his bandmate Jonathan Cain. Cain had performed the 1981 hit at Mar-a-Lago in 2023, alongside backup singers including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake. In an effort to avoid similar moments, Schon filed the cease and desist letter, claiming that using Journeys’ music at a Trump event was detrimental to their brand.

Neil Young (2020) Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Neil Young-Trump feud dates back to 2015, when Trump performed Rockin in the Free World immediately after announcing his intention to run for president. Young, unsurprisingly, was not pleased and repeatedly expressed his displeasure when the song was played at Trump rallies over the next few years. Eventually, in 2020, Young attempted to sue Trump, claiming that he did not have a proper license to play his music at his rallies. But a few months later, the musician ultimately chose to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit. JB

The Rolling Stones (2020) Photo credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones made a pun on one of their own song titles in 2020 when they asked the Trump campaign to stop using their songs: “This could be the last time Trump uses Jagger-Richards songs in his campaigns,” the band’s rep said at the time. Trump had used You Can’t Always Get What You Want at his rallies. Apparently, he wanted threats of legal action. KG

John Fogerty (2020) Photo credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Trump, the son of a multimillionaire who fled Vietnam due to alleged bony growths, saw no irony in playing the role of John Fogerty’s lucky son (I’m not the son of a millionaire, no) at his 2020 campaign rallies. Fogerty and his lawyers immediately told him to stop in a cease-and-desist letter. “I wrote this song because as a veteran, I was disgusted that certain people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege,” Fogerty said. “I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a perfect example of both of these problems.”

Tom Petty's Estate (2020) Photo credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Florida rocker had a history of sending cease-and-desist letters to politicians using his music, including George W. Bush in 2000 (“I Wont Back Down”) and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann in 2011 (“American Girl”). Three years after his death, his family spoke out about a certain use of “I Wont Back Down” by a certain Florida Man, writing that Trump had no right to use the song to advance a campaign that is leaving too many Americans and common sense behind. His family continued: Tom wrote this song for the downtrodden, for the common man, and for EVERYONE. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump does not represent the lofty ideals of either. Amen to that. AM

Phil Collins (2020) Photo credit: PAUL BERGEN/AFP/Getty Images

MAGA energy wasn’t in the air when Phil Collins made “In the Air Tonight.” The musician issued a cease-and-desist letter to Trump over the use of his 1981 single during the 2020 election. In the letter to Trump, Collins criticized the candidate for using the song as a satirical reference to COVID-19 as Iowa was experiencing a surge in cases. Collins does not condone the apparent trivialization of COVID-19, the letter said, adding that the musician had serious concerns that Trump’s use of the song would damage Collins’ reputation.

Steven Tyler (2018) Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Donald Trump was on the brink of litigation in 2018 when Aerosmiths' Steven Tyler felt it was necessary to send a cease-and-desist letter to the then-president's campaign over its use of the song “Livin on the Edge.” The move came three years after the band had previously asked Trump to stop playing “Dream On” at rallies.

Rihanna (2018) Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Just after Trump performed Rihanna's 2007 hit “Dont Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his team sent him a cease and desist letter threatening legal action. It has come to our attention that President Trump has used [Rihannas] Rihanna's lawyers wrote in the letter that Rihanna had not given Mr. Trump consent to use her music, and that such use is therefore inappropriate. JL

REM (2015) Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Perhaps if REM's song It's the End of the World as We Know It hadn't been accompanied by the parenthetical (And I Feel Fine), they wouldn't have complained about Trump's use of the song during his 2015 election campaign. Regardless, things weren't going well, and Michael Stipe sternly chastised the Trump campaign for using the song: “Fuck you, all you sad little men, hungry for attention and power. Don't use our music or my voice for your stupid campaign charade.” KG

