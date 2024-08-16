New rectors appointed at some of the country's top universities





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has appointed the rectors of 13 universities, marking a change of leadership at some of the country's most prestigious academic institutions. According to the decree published in the Official Gazette on August 16, Professor Dr. Ahmet Yozgatlgil of Middle East Technical University (ODT), who was concurrently the Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, was appointed as the new rector of the university. This change in leadership at ODT, a university consistently ranked among the country's top educational institutions in various international rankings, follows the eight-year tenure of Professor Dr Veran Kk. In another important appointment, Professor Dr. Hasan Mandal, the current chairman of Turkey's Higher Scientific Council TBTAK, has been appointed as the rector of Istanbul Technical University (T), another leading university in the country. Meanwhile, Uur Nal, the head of the state archives under the presidency, has been appointed rector of Gazi University in the capital Ankara. Atatürk University, Trakya University, Dicle University, Istanbul Esenyurt University, Istanbul Ticaret University, Adana Alparslan Trke University and Ukurova University will be headed by new rectors for the next four years. In addition, the current rectors of Ankara University, Akdeniz University and Frat University were reappointed for another four-year term. Expressing his gratitude, Ankara University Professor Dr. Necdet nvar wrote on X: “I once again express my sincere thanks to our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the trust he has placed in me. The decree published in the Official Gazette also announced changes in the General Directorate of Security, with Mahmut Demirta, who was governor of the northwestern province of Bursa, being appointed head of the police department. The security chiefs of 16 of the country's 81 provinces were replaced.

