



The UK has been the scene of violent riots for two weeks following the stabbing that killed three girls at a dance class in the English coastal town of Southport, after social media posts spread false information that the killer was a Muslim migrant. The anti-immigrant violence has included looting of shops, targeting of hotels housing asylum seekers, attacks on mosques and ethnic minority communities, particularly Muslims, and their businesses, and the throwing of petrol bombs at police. While new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has managed to calm the violence, the Conservatives’ role in stoking anti-Muslim sentiment cannot be ignored. In 2018, Boris Johnson’s derogatory descriptions of Muslim women wearing burqas as “letter boxes” and “bank robbers” escalated hate crimes against Muslims, fuelling Islamophobia in Britain. That same year, Syeda Warsi, the UK's first female cabinet minister, complained that Islamophobia had become “widespread” in the country after several Conservatives made or shared offensive remarks against Muslims. In 2019, she again warned that the Conservatives were becoming “institutionally Islamophobic”. This time, the party suspended 14 members for anti-Islamic comments but failed to take action to tackle this dangerous phenomenon, allowing extremism and radicalisation to flourish. Even Dame Sara Khan, a former adviser to three prime ministers, recently pointed the finger at her own Conservative governments as the cause of this unprecedented violence, as they failed to allocate sufficient resources to regions fighting extremism. Academics have also long warned conservatives about the growing activism of the far right in society and their ambivalence about controlling these racist far-right groups. The role of the British media in recent violence against people of colour has also been controversial. Claims such as “the rioters were justified by their anger” by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson or the political justification of anti-immigration riots by Conservative Lord Davies, although he later apologised, are evidence of a sharp rise in Islamophobia in the UK. Such examples bring these media outlets and activists closer to those who once described Islamophobia as a “completely rational response to an illiberal, vindictive and frankly fascist creed”. Minimising the threat by presenting violence as “deep anger” and “simmering resentment” does not bode well for the UK and British society, as such attempts would only fuel racial hatred and pit communities against each other, intensifying the country’s challenges. Now that the situation has calmed down, the Labour government must also assess circumstances such as “unmet basic needs” that have driven young people to extreme racist activities, undermining social cohesion and forcing black and brown people to live in fear. Following the global financial crisis, Conservative governments made austerity an integral part of their fiscal policy. Successive prime ministers chose to follow the guiding principle set by their forebears and restrict their financial resources through tax cuts, leading to reduced public spending and stagnant real wages. By the end of the Conservatives' reign, stagnant productivity, the biggest fall in purchasing power for 70 years, a sharp 22% rise in poverty, a staggering cost of living crisis and high inflation had added insult to injury, exacerbating the UK's economic challenges and providing fertile ground for civil strife. For more than a decade, the Conservatives have governed Britain, but instead of promoting interfaith harmony and addressing the economic concerns of the British people, they have exploited social divisions to cling to power. Starmer therefore faces a dual challenge: taming Islamophobia and racial prejudice to help Muslim and other communities protect themselves from the hatred that overwhelms them, and pulling the UK back from the brink of extremism, as well as raising taxes, a move that may be politically risky but essential to reviving the economy and stemming the growing sense of despair among British citizens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2488630/how-tories-drove-uk-into-islamophobia

