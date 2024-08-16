Politics
Is China the Mastermind of the Russia-North Korea Partnership? | Opinion
For months, Russia has been launching North Korean missiles toward Ukraine, including toward kyiv in recent days. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a nighttime attack had killed a father and his four-year-old son in a suburb of the capital. Russian forces had fired four KN-23 missiles that they had acquired from North Korea.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the North calls itself, has denied violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by supplying missiles to Russia, but satellite imagery shows that Pyongyang recently sent more than 11,000 containers to Russiaafter the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin near Vladivostok last September. Media reported that the two regimes had secretly agreed that the The North would supply missiles and artillery shells, and Russia would transfer nuclear weapons and missile technologies..
Since then, Putin visited Pyongyang in June and signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which contains a mutual defense clause. Before the June treaty, China and North Korea were each other's only military ally.
The dominant narrative is that Beijing is concerned about growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. As David Pierson and Choe Sang-Hun of The New York Times put it in june“The Russia-North Korea defense pact is a new headache for China. “What’s important for Pyongyang is that the partnership with Putin, while not without its limitations, creates valuable leverage against Beijing,” Danny Russell of the Asia Society Policy Institute told the newspaper. “Playing great powers off against each other is a classic game in Korean history, and North Korea’s massive reliance on China over the past few decades has been a liability that Kim Jong-un is eager to reduce.”
Let's talk about “massive dependency.” Recent estimates show that before the North Korea-Russia arms and technology deal, China accounted for about 95% of the North's foreign tradeMuch of this “trade” has been Chinese aid.
The North's critical dependence on China suggests the Chinese are not so worried about Pyongyang's decision to strengthen ties with Russia.
First, the Chinese know that they have influence over the North Koreans and that they can get them to do what they want. They do not always demand obedience; they demand obedience only when they believe they have a vital interest at stake.
The North Koreans, for their part, know better. As former Russian diplomat Georgy Toloraya says:Russia is an “ambulance” providing emergency care to North Koreans, while China is “the doctor who treats them day to day.” Kim Jong-un may hate the Chinese—as Koreans have for nearly a millennium—but he also knows he cannot stray too far from China’s orbit.
The Chinese are actually confident about Korea. “Kim Jong-un’s Workers’ Party of Korea is still seen by China as a junior affiliate of the communist regime in Beijing,” Charles Burton of the Prague think tank Sinopsis told me this month. “North Korea is entirely dependent on Chinese economic aid to survive, as is increasingly the case with Russia,” said Burton, a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing. “So Beijing has the means to ensure that any independent alliance between Russia and North Korea will not go very far.” In short, Beijing believes that neither Vladimir Putin nor Kim Jong-un are strong enough to betray China.
Still, American policy circles tend to think highly of China’s leaders. So it’s hard for Washington policymakers to believe that China actually approves of Moscow’s growing ties with Pyongyang. There are reasons to think that’s the case, though.
“While North Korea can be unpredictable, this move by Putin and Kim also benefits Beijing,” said Sari Arho Havren of the Royal United Services Institute. Newsweek. “Xi does not want to see Russia defeated in Ukraine, and Xi can also maintain the appearance of limiting direct military support to Russia himself.
Beijing and Pyongyang are masters at deceiving foreigners. China watcher Bill Triplett once told me that “Pyongyang and Beijing have conducted one of the most successful operations of denial and deception ever.”
Washington is full of analysts who downplay the Sino-Russian relationship, arguing that because the two states are historical adversaries, they cannot form a partnership to confront the international order. Daniel DePetris and Jennifer Kavanagh in a paper titled “The axis of evil is overrated” claim that “America's greatest adversaries are far from a united threat.”
Even if their view is correct, it remains true, as James Fanell of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy pointed out to me last month, that “China, Russia and North Korea are more aligned today than at any time since the Korean War.”
I think Xi Jinping is not particularly upset that people think he is angry with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Xi Jinping, adopting the tactics of his hero Mao Zedong, is trying to create “chaos” in the world. The Chinese leader obviously does not want to be held responsible and, fortunately for him, he has two friends who are masters of chaos, Putin and Kim. He apparently thinks it is in China’s interest to support them and he clearly likes the idea of not having to face criticism.
Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China and China Is Going to War. Follow him on X @GordonGChang.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-mastermind-russia-north-korea-partnership-opinion-1940586
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is China the Mastermind of the Russia-North Korea Partnership? | Opinion
- Trump owns $1 million in cryptocurrencies. He also made $300,000 from selling the Bible and $7 million from NFTs.
- Know the leader in every group
- Vaccinations needed for your child to return to school
- US sees biggest summer Covid surge in at least two years
- Table Tennis Tournament: Aarnav, Tanishka, Abinav Win Titles at State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Bengaluru News
- News Update: Teens Face Riot Charges, Russia Treason Sentence, Matthew Perry Death Arrest
- Secret Service approves bulletproof glass to protect Trump at outdoor rallies
- Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus says PM Modi's reports of attacks on minorities are 'exaggerated', invites Indian journalists to visit the country
- How did the Tories push the UK towards Islamophobia?
- Tyche Satellite: UK Military Satellite Launches, Bolsters Space Power
- RIT Named in Lawsuit Alleging NCAA Hockey Rules Violate Antitrust Laws