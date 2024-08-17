Behind the Scenes of GERD Diplomacy: Turkey's Central Role in the Ethiopia-Egypt Conflict

By Asrat Birhanu @renaissancedam

Recent diplomatic activities, mostly kept out of the public eye, reveal Turkey’s role in the ongoing conflict between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Renaissance Dam. As the second-largest investor in Ethiopia after China, Turkey’s economic and military involvement is substantial, with over 200 Turkish companies operating in the country as of 2022. In addition, Turkey has provided crucial military support to Ethiopia, which played a decisive role in helping the Ethiopian government achieve victory in the recent civil conflict.

Turkey has already offered to mediate border disputes between Sudan and Ethiopia, showing its interest in maintaining regional stability. Now, Ankara is using its influence to broker a possible compromise between Ethiopia and Egypt on the GERDa project, which is essential for Ethiopia's development and which Egypt views with growing concern.

Hakan Fidan's diplomatic shuttle

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has been actively engaged in diplomatic exchanges, traveling to Addis Ababa and Cairo to convey messages between the two governments. His recent trip to Cairo, following talks in Addis Ababa, signals a possible thaw in relations between Egypt and Ethiopia, with Turkey playing a central role as a mediator.

In July 2024, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel reached out to Turkey, signaling Egypt’s desire to find a mediator who could influence Ethiopia. Recognizing Turkey’s significant investment and position, Egypt sought Ankara’s help in resolving the impasse. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly even mentioned that secret talks had been held with Turkey over the dam, highlighting behind-the-scenes efforts to find a solution. During his visit to Egypt, Fidan is also reportedly working to arrange a future meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, which could advance the dialogue initiated during Erdogan’s previous visit to Cairo.

Ethiopia's firm stance and Egypt's desperate appeals

The messages between Egypt and Ethiopia, however, reveal a deep and persistent disagreement. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has persisted in his refusal to commit to a precise allocation of water resources for Egypt, rejecting the outdated colonial notion that Egypt is entitled to a fixed allocation of Nile waters, whether during the filling of the GERD or during its subsequent exploitation. Ethiopia maintains that the waters of the Blue Nile, derived from Ethiopian rainfall, are a natural resource that Ethiopia has every right to use, just as other countries use their oil or natural gas.

In response, Egyptian officials communicated their usual “red lines” to Addis Ababa, warning that a certain level of water deficit was unacceptable and could escalate the conflict. They added that Egypt’s position remained that the solution lay in a negotiated agreement regulating the filling and operation of the GERD, which would balance the interests of upstream and downstream countries. However, this position ignores the reality that Egypt contributes nothing to the flow of the Nile and continues to cling to a colonial-era mentality that is both unjust and outdated.

Conclusion: Ethiopia's Right and Logical Position Against Egypt's Colonialist Demands

Ethiopia’s position on the Renaissance Dam is logical and justifiable. As the main source of the Blue Nile, Ethiopia has a legitimate right to use its waters for its development. Egypt’s demands, deeply rooted in outdated colonial-era agreements, are unreasonable and do not reflect the modern reality that Egypt contributes nothing to the flow of the Nile. This sense of entitlement is a profound injustice that ignores contemporary dynamics and Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

In any unilateral negotiations with Egypt, Ethiopia must remain firm in implementing the fait accompli policy. This strategy ensures that Ethiopia’s interests are protected and are not compromised by Egypt’s unfounded demands. The final solution should be in line with the Entebbe Agreement, a key agreement among the Nile Basin countries that promotes equitable and reasonable use of the Nile waters. This agreement should serve as a basis for compelling Egypt to sign the Congolese Free Trade Agreement and formally recognize Ethiopia’s rights. A fair solution is urgent and in the interest of all parties concerned.

If these negotiations are really based on give and take, the question arises: what is Egypt prepared to offer? Egypt appears to be engaging in these negotiations solely to obtain benefits, without contributing to the discussions or the flow of the Nile. Ethiopia's position goes beyond simply defending its rights: it aims to challenge and redress colonial-era inequalities that have long allowed downstream countries like Egypt to exercise undue control over the Nile's waters.

No nation that does not contribute to the Nile should have the power to impose conditions that undermine Ethiopia's sovereignty and the legitimate use of its natural resources.

