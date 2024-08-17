Politics
Irony of killing manufacturing just to export farm labour to UK
The Royal Museums in Greenwich estimate that 12 million Africans were enslaved between 1640 and 1807, mainly to provide cheap labour in Western countries. It is estimated that British ships transported around 3.4 million Africans across the Atlantic to work on American farms.
Without passing judgement on the 350 people who left the country earlier this week to work on farms in the UK, one cannot help but notice the irony. Unlike the forced labour of the 16th century, today we see leaders of sovereign states voluntarily sending young people to work on foreign farms.
It’s all part of an official government programme called “Mkulima Majuu”. While the programme promises some form of skills transfer, it has been surprising to see some participants return for a second short-term contract. Even more intriguing is the growing interest from others wanting to join the programme, in a country where the average age of farmers is over 55.
While work on European farms is arguably more mechanized today than it was in the 18th century, the reality is that the labor sought today is for tasks that machines or robots cannot perform. This suggests that pay may not be comparable to that of local citizens doing similar work.
If these realities are true, what distinguishes the fate of our ancestors from our current situation, apart from technological advances and the presumed consent of those who go abroad? More fundamentally, how did we, as a country, arrive at this situation six decades after our independence?
Despite the low self-esteem this agenda implies, those who have been following national economic indicators closely have probably seen what was coming long ago. Last week, I spent a lot of time with a friend who is an insider in Kenya’s manufacturing sector. His career was cut short a few years ago when the company he worked for (a colonial-era firm) had to restructure to stay afloat.
He has since branched out into an independent business supplying industrial equipment and spare parts to manufacturers. According to him, there is not a single industrial estate or park in this country, from Busia to Mombasa, that he has not visited in the last three years. He confirms that many streets in these industrial estates have become ghost towns after businesses that were once economic engines, providing livelihoods to thousands of people, have closed down for good.
What is even more shocking is that the few companies still operating are often manufacturers in name only. Much of what is sold locally as “Made in Kenya” is actually imported and repackaged under cover of darkness or behind heavy steel barriers. This includes everything from tissue paper to more complex products.
As I listened to this discouraging tale of the decline of our manufacturing sector, I was reminded of a personal experience I had earlier this year. I had gone to buy tiles from a local manufacturer in the Embakasi area. As I chatted with the two young men who were responsible for loading my purchases into the vehicle, they revealed that business had declined significantly in the last five years. They recalled that in previous years, Saturdays were so busy that they barely had a moment to catch their breath. Yet now, they have to rotate shifts during the week to avoid mass layoffs.
Manufacturing statistics from the 2024 Economic Survey Report largely corroborate these observations. The sector’s growth rate declined from 2.6% in 2022 to 2.0% in 2023. It contributed only 7.6% to GDP and employed only 11.69% of the estimated 3.1 million people in the formal sector.
According to the survey, the only subsector that showed robust growth was agri-food, particularly in animal feed, dairy products, prepared and preserved fruits and vegetables, and meat products. Modest growth was observed in the subsectors of leather and allied products, plastic products, and fabricated metals (excluding machinery and equipment).
In contrast, cement production has declined and sugar production has recorded a significant drop. This trend is illustrated by Lafarge's recent divestment from the Kenyan market, which marks another exit of a major multinational in what appears to be a continuing exodus.
A closer look at these indicators reveals that most of the country’s manufacturing activities are limited to domestic food products and basic household items, products that are either difficult to export across borders or are subject to stricter controls. Gone are the days when Kenya was one of the major exporters of processed or manufactured goods to the East African region.
Anthony Mwangi, CEO of the Kenya Manufacturers Association, lamented in a March 15 opinion piece how the cancer of corruption has eroded the country’s socio-economic fabric, with manufacturing being no exception. In a related piece published on February 28, Zippora Kuria detailed how ill-advised taxes and the scourge of illicit trade have severely damaged the country’s manufacturing investments.
According to the National Counterfeit and Other Illicit Trafficking Baseline Survey conducted by the Anti-Counterfeiting Agency, the illicit trade volume was estimated at Sh826 billion in 2018, or about 9.3 percent of that year’s GDP. These illicit trade flows are expected to surpass the Sh1 trillion mark by 2023. Zippora argues that most of the factors undermining the country’s productive capacity are controllable – if only policymakers and political leaders would take decisive action.
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter
Unfortunately, it is evident that national and regional leaders lack the foresight to take meaningful corrective action. For them, sending young graduates to work temporarily on European farms is seen as the height of innovation. Online freelance jobs, available worldwide for over two decades, are now being touted as the Kenyan Kwanza’s revolutionary digital revolution for the country’s youth.
While we’re on the subject, what happened to the graduates of Arizona State University’s free online course offered at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit on December 9, 2023? Can anyone trace their progress to provide objective evidence of their economic success after graduation? It seems we’re back to the default setting of relaunching and promising anything and everything after the Gen Z wave.
It is disheartening to note that the Vision 2030 target for manufacturing to contribute 25% to GDP was abandoned as early as 2013. The Jubilee administration halved the sector’s contribution from 13% in 2013 to 7.6% in 2022, down from a target of 15% over the period. Kenya’s Kwanza elites have further erased this sector from the Bottom-up Transformation Agenda, replacing manufacturing with the vaguely defined pillar of micro, small and medium enterprises.
At this rate, only divine intervention can save the nation's declining economic fortunes!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/opinion/article/2001501086/irony-of-killing-manufacturing-sector-only-to-export-farm-labour-to-the-uk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In first high-level contact, Yunus calls Modi, assures safety of Hindus, other minorities | India News
- Irony of killing manufacturing just to export farm labour to UK
- 'It Ends With Us' Surpasses $100 Million
- Steamboat boys tennis prepares for 2024 with largest team in years
- The teacher gets mad at Nancy Mace after she mispronounces Kamala Harris' name
- Donald Trump made $300,000 selling Bibles
- Behind the Scenes of GERD Diplomacy: Turkey's Central Role in the Ethiopia-Egypt Conflict
- Southeastern Football 2024 Position Preview: Defensive Backs
- Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach BBC News
- Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, fears next quake could be big | World News
- Is China the Mastermind of the Russia-North Korea Partnership? | Opinion
- Trump owns $1 million in cryptocurrencies. He also made $300,000 from selling the Bible and $7 million from NFTs.