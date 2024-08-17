In first high-level contact, Yunus calls Modi, assures safety of Hindus, other minorities | India News





In the first high-level contact between the two countries since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, head of the caretaker government in Dhaka, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and assured him that the caretaker government would prioritise the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.

This is significant given that since August 5, when Hasina fled to India and violence swept Bangladesh, Modi has twice publicly expressed concern about the plight of Hindus and other minorities in that country – on August 8, when he greeted Yunus as he took office in the caretaker government; and on Thursday, when he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

After their conversation on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He underlined India's commitment to support the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh. Prof Yunus, in turn, assured that the caretaker government would give priority to the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh, he said. The MEA said the two leaders also discussed ways to advance bilateral relations in line with respective national priorities. In a series of posts on X, the account of the chief advisor to the Bangladesh government said Modi congratulated Yunus and invited him to join the third Voice of the Global South summit to be hosted virtually by New Delhi on August 17. It said Yunus had agreed to join the summit virtually from Dhaka. When Modi raised the issue of protection of minorities, Yunus said his government was committed to protecting every citizen of the country, including minorities. Yunus said reports of attacks on minorities have been exaggerated and he urged Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report on minority protection issues from the ground. According to Yunus, the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is returning to normal across the country. He said Modi had expressed his desire to work closely with the caretaker government and praised Yunus' leadership, saying he had known him for a long time. The conversation between the two leaders came a day after Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said: “Whatever has happened in Bangladesh, as a neighbouring country, I can understand the concerns about it. I hope the situation there will return to normal soon. In particular, the 140 million countrymen are concerned that the safety of Hindus and local minorities will be ensured.” “India always wishes that the neighbouring countries should tread the path of happiness and peace. We are committed to peace, it is our culture. In the days to come, our wishes for happiness will always be present in the development journey of Bangladesh, because we are a people who think of the welfare of humanity,” he said. On August 14, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain said the caretaker government is keen to work closely with India to promote bilateral relations. He also stressed the country's commitment to ensuring peaceful co-existence of different communities in Bangladesh, including minorities. On August 12, Yunus reached out to the minority Hindu community by visiting the Dhakeshwari temple where he met community leaders and ensured justice and equal rights for all. According to minority organisations, there have been at least five deaths and 205 attacks on Hindus in more than 50 districts since the fall of the Hasina government on August 5. Explain The road ahead Although Dhaka has seen a few attacks, most have occurred in villages and in the hinterland, especially in border areas. One of the main reasons for the attacks has been the absence of police officers over the past week. Most police officers have abandoned the police stations for fear of reprisals from student protesters. As a result, in many cases, complaints could not be filed with the police and the community was left defenseless. Reports of attacks have heightened the sense of insecurity and apprehension among the Hindu community, which at about 8% constitutes the largest minority in the country of 170 million people. About 91.04% of Bangladeshis are Muslims, and the remaining 9% are Hindus (7.95%), Buddhists (0.61%), Christians (0.30%) and others (0.12%), according to the 2022 census. Leaders said many Hindu families were targeted because of their political affiliation with the Awami League; some were attacked because people were seeking opportunity in the absence of law and order; some incidents were also attributed to old property disputes.

