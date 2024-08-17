Politics
Scammers prey on Chinese youth desperate for jobs amid bleak economy | The Mighty 790 KFGO
By Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo
BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese mother has gone on television to demand justice for her 19-year-old intellectually disabled son after scammers tricked the desperate job seeker into undergoing breast augmentation surgery, in an incident that sparked widespread outrage.
The teenager hoping to find a job at a cosmetic surgery clinic in the central city of Wuhan was told the procedure would help him earn money, gaining subscribers through live streaming.
The clinic even convinced him to borrow 30,000 yuan ($4,180) to pay for the operation, his mother told a television station last week.
For money, one can give up one's humanity, said one of more than 2,600 comments on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where posts about the boy's plight have been viewed more than 27 million times.
Worse than beasts! said another.
The mother managed to get the loan cancelled, with the help of the TV channel and lawyers, but the breast surgery had already been performed.
Scams such as recruiting for non-existent jobs, false advertising and loan traps are on the rise in China as the economy falters, with the main prosecution agency saying last year that fraudsters were increasingly targeting students and recent graduates.
A record 11.79 million students graduated this summer as the world's second-largest economy grapples with one crisis after another, from a trade war and the fallout from COVID-19 to a prolonged housing slump and cautious consumer spending.
A youth jobs crisis could test the economic leadership of the ruling Communist Party, which has repeatedly urged people to listen to it.
Finding jobs for young people is a top priority, President Xi Jinping said this year as he expressed concern about their employment prospects.
FALSE PROMISES
Youth unemployment hit a record high of 21.3% in June last year, prompting China to suspend publication of the closely watched benchmark, saying students still enrolled should be excluded.
There is no way to count all job seekers aged 16 to 24, but a spokesman for the Office for National Statistics said last year that 33 million of them were looking for work.
Employment pressure still exists, statistics bureau spokesperson Liu Aihua said at a press conference on Thursday, after data showed China's overall unemployment rate hit a four-month high in July.
Key groups are still under pressure (to find work).
In another scam that made headlines last month, a student looking for a part-time job in food delivery was persuaded to sign a one-year contract to rent an electric bike.
A bike rental shop employee who claimed to be a recruiter for popular food delivery service Meituan told the student he needed to rent a bike before starting work.
A few weeks later, the student realized that his income was far less than the tens of thousands promised by the recruiter and that he was barely able to pay the monthly rent.
“It's hard enough to find a job, and now we also have to watch out for scams,” one netizen said on Weibo.
Authorities say increasingly bleak job prospects have prompted some students to become scammers themselves.
The first ten months of 2023 saw a 68% annual increase in the number of people under 18 prosecuted for telephone and internet scams, prosecutors said last November.
Incidents of young graduates with advanced university degrees joining scam syndicates have also increased, it added in a report.
The Wuhan teenager's trauma was compounded by having to go under the knife a second time to remove his breast implants, his mother told television.
It hurts me to see the two scars under my son's chest, she added.
($1 = 7.1735 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; additional reporting by Qiaoyi Li; editing by Clarence Fernandez)
