First debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place in Philadelphia





Philadelphia is once again at the center of the political universe.

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center on September 10, ABC News reported Friday.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. and will air live on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney and Hulu, the network said. It will be hosted by ABC News Lives Prime anchor Linsey Davis and World News Tonight editor and anchor David Muir.

“We are honored to have been selected,” National Constitution Centers President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement Friday. The mission of the National Constitution Centers is to serve as a model for civil dialogue… The presidential debates are a meaningful opportunity for all Americans to learn more about the principles that define American democracy.

This is not the first time a presidential debate has taken place on Independence Mall. The National Constitution Center hosted the Democratic primary presidential debate between former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2008, as well as the ABC News town hall debates between Trump and President Joe Biden in 2020.

The announcement of the venue for the debates comes after Trump said they would be held near the National Constitution Center at Independence Hall. At the time of Trump's comments, ABC told the Inquirer that the venue had not been confirmed.

The debate will mark the first time Trump and Harris have faced off since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, following his own disastrous performance in the June debate. Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination for president earlier this month.

Trump had initially backed out of the proposed Sept. 10 debate, citing Biden's withdrawal from the race and his legal disputes with ABC. He had instead proposed a Sept. 4 debate, hosted by Fox News in front of an audience.

I'll see her on September 4th, or I won't see her at all, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social on August 3.

He then re-engaged in the debate at a press conference at his Florida country club, Mar-a-Largo, where he lobbied for the September 4 debate, as well as a third faceoff on September 25 on NBC.

Harris' campaign told ABC News that she would not debate Trump on September 4 and that future debates would depend on Trump appearing at the first one.

Trump is suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation after the Good Morning America host said a jury found Trump raped E. Jean Carroll. The Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse but not rape in the 2023 trial, which has a narrower definition under New York state law.

During a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said the ongoing legal proceedings would not affect his ability to debate on ABC since Stephanopoulos would not be the host.

You can use that as an excuse, I could use that, Trump said. My preference would be Fox… the most important thing is that we can debate.

As for the vice presidential candidates, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance will debate in New York on Oct. 1, hosted by CBS.

