Donald Trump reshuffles campaign team as Kamala Harris surges in polls





Donald Trump has added new names to his 2024 campaign team as the former president seeks to make up ground he is losing to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Corey Lewandowski, who was fired as Trump's campaign manager in 2016 after being accused, but not charged, of assaulting a reporter, is one of the members of Trump's inner circle who was added to his last presidential campaign.

In 2021, Lewandowski was also kicked out of a super PAC supporting Trump after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female donor in Las Vegas. Lewandowski, who served as an informal adviser to Trump for years, has denied the allegations.

Others joining the Trump 2024 campaign include Tim Murtaugh, the former communications director for the 2020 campaign, and Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Taylor Budowich, all of whom worked on the MAGA Inc. super PAC, the Washington Post and Politico reported.

The shakeup comes as Harris, 59, continues to trail Trump in 2024 polls, with some suggesting the 78-year-old Republican is failing to match the enthusiasm and excitement of the Democratic Party's presidential campaign.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a news conference outside his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 15. Trump campaign officials announced they are expanding his team as the re-election campaign heads into its final months.

On Thursday, the first Emerson College poll since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign showed Harris with a 4-point lead over Trump, 50% to 46%.

In a previous Emerson College poll on July 9, Trump had a 4-point lead over Biden.

According to FiveThirtyEight's national average tracking system, Harris leads Trump by 2.9 points, or 46.3% to 43.5%, the largest lead for the vice president in her 2024 campaign.

“As we enter the final stretch of this election, we continue to build out our impressive campaign team,” Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement. “Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of previous Trump campaigns and their unparalleled experience will help President Trump pursue Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.”

At a news conference at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, Trump was asked whether his campaign strategy of launching personal attacks on Harris, including questioning her ethnic heritage, was working given that he was lagging in the polls.

“I think I'm entitled to personal attacks,” Trump said. “I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she's going to be a terrible president.”

Responding to the new names added to the former president's campaign team, Alex Floyd, the Democratic National Committee's rapid response director, said in a statement: “Donald Trump loves to double down on a losing strategy.

“Trump surrounds himself with people who share his values ​​- namely crooks, convicts and perverts – so it's no surprise that he's bringing into his fold Corey Lewandowski, a disgraced thug who has faced criminal charges for battery on a journalist and a police complaint for sexual assault.

“Trump's circle of friends should tell voters all they need to know: He is completely unfit for the job.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Rumors have recently circulated that Trump is considering firing his top campaign managers LaCivita and Wiles after becoming angry over the backlash against Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who became his 2024 running mate.

The allegations appear to stem from comments made by Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired as Trump's White House communications director in July 2017 after serving in the role for 10 days, on a podcast.

A Daily Mail article that discussed the remarks by Scaramucci, now a vocal critic of the former president, was later edited to remove a reference to suggestions that LaCivita and Wiles could be removed from Trump's 2024 campaign team.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Newsweek: “As President Trump has said, he believes Ms. Wiles and Mr. LaCivita are doing a phenomenal job and that any rumors to the contrary are false and not grounded in reality.

“This campaign is about winning, and anyone who isn’t focused on electing President Trump and losing Kamala Harris is only hurting all Americans. The naysayers and lobbyists are waging a destructive battle of rumor and innuendo, and they are well known and will be remembered.”

