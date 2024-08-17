Seizing the moment in Bangladesh DW 08/16/2024

On the occasion of International Children's Day in 2023, Alifa Chin received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I wish you great success in school. Live your dreams,” Xi wrote to the 14-year-old girl who lives in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong. “If you wish, you can study medicine in China later to help others,” he added.

Chin was born on a Chinese navy ship in 2010. The birth was difficult. Her mother suffered from heart disease and she had to be transferred from the maternity ward to the Chinese hospital ship, which was then making regular stops off the coast of Bangladesh.

Doctors on board performed emergency surgery and both mother and baby did well.

His father was so happy that he named his child “Chin”, the Bengali word for China.

And the girl later called the midwife “the Chinese mom.”

A strategic partnership at all levels

Xi Jinping's charm offensive aimed to bring the people of China and Bangladesh closer together. “China and Bangladesh have always been good neighbors and good partners,” Xi Jinping wrote in his letter to Chin.

Bangladesh is of strategic importance to China. Its location in the eastern Indian Ocean makes it ideally placed to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi Jinping's flagship project to boost China's economic and political influence by implementing a series of infrastructure projects and trade networks around the world.

Bangladesh, with its 172 million people, offers a huge market in the region for China's export-oriented economy.

But Beijing also sees competitive disadvantages.

Bangladesh shares a land border with only two countries: Myanmar, which is in the grip of civil war and from where hundreds of thousands of members of the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority have fled to Bangladesh, and India, the giant of South Asia, with which Bangladesh shares a 4,096-kilometre border.

China has responded clearly to the ouster of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a caretaker government. “We are willing to further develop the 'comprehensive strategic partnership' with the new government of Bangladesh,” a spokesperson said last week.

China's use of the term “comprehensive strategic partnership” implies a close and trusting relationship, a term Beijing uses when referring to its ties with countries such as France, the United Kingdom or Spain.

China uses an even better term: “comprehensive strategic partnership” to describe its relations with Germany.

Goods and weapons for Dhaka

China has been Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years. “China has built 12 roads, 21 bridges and 27 power plants in Bangladesh,” said Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh. said at a BRI event in Dhaka in September 2023. “Chinese companies have created 550,000 new jobs here.”

Chinese companies are currently building a 48-kilometer, four-lane urban expressway around Dhaka. The project, costing $360 million, is expected to be completed in 2025. The six-kilometer-long road and rail bridge over the Padma, Bangladesh's largest river, was also built by China. It is the longest bridge in South Asia and, according to local media, could boost the country's economic growth by 1 percent a year.

In terms of defense, China provided 72% of the weapons Bangladesh needed between 2019 and 2023, according to SIPRI, a Swedish think tank focused on conflict and global security.

China played a key role in building the BNS Sheikh Hasina naval base south of Chittagong. The base was inaugurated in 2023 and can accommodate six submarines and eight warships.

Beijing has also supplied two submarines (BNS Nabajatra and BNS Joyjatra, commissioned in 2017) and a significant portion of frigates and corvettes to the Bangladesh Navy. Satellite images show that the Chinese-built submarines have already been stationed there for a year.

“China's ties to the base may extend well beyond its construction,” according to a report by the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“A senior Bangladeshi official acknowledged that Chinese personnel would also be involved in training Bangladeshi submariners on how to operate the submarines and the new base, although few details have been shared publicly.”

A balancing act between India and China

During her 15-year rule, Hasina has learned to balance Bangladesh's ties with the two Asian powers.

As a reliable partner, it did not want to upset New Delhi, but it also wanted to gain China's trust.

After her controversial re-election in January 2024, she first traveled to India, then a few weeks later to China. And since a mass uprising forced her to flee the country, Hasina has found refuge in India.

Bangladesh is the first South Asian country to officially join the BRI.

Days before her resignation following the student-led protests, she had announced immediately after her trip to China that she wanted to award the multi-billion dollar Teesta river restoration project to Indian companies, even though Chinese companies were also participating in the tender.

The Teesta River rises in the Himalayan region and flows first through India and then Bangladesh.

Competition boosts business. In principle, the idea is quite right. But India's advantage on its own territory is diminishing. The “India Out” campaign is in full swing across South Asia, not just in Bangladesh. Overall, the region is currently undergoing radical changes. There have even been recent changes of government in Nepal and the Maldives.

Communist Khadga Prasad Oli and his new government have been in power in Nepal for four weeks, and he wants to build roads and other infrastructure with the help of China in the Himalayan nation.

His plans have been welcomed at home but met with suspicion in India.

In the Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu campaigned on the slogan “India Out” and, after his inauguration in November 2023, he called for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the island and increasingly turned to China as an ally.

China, a “balancing power” in South Asia

“India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy has been seen as a counterweight to China’s efforts to gain influence in the region, notably through its Belt and Road Initiative, which has also angered India,” wrote political scientist Tasse Walker for the Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

“However, the huge sums that Beijing is willing to invest in infrastructure and investment projects are often tempting for smaller South Asian states,” she noted, pointing out that “in Bangladesh, China and Chinese companies have invested about $7 billion, while in the Maldives, the figure is $1 billion. This has fueled geopolitical competition with India, which has its own border dispute with China.”

“The changing socio-political landscape in South Asia, combined with the economic growth of smaller states in the region, has potentially destabilizing effects for India,” Walker said.

She described China as a “balancing power” in South Asia and a “counter-hegemony to India”.

“In other words, where India cannot meet the needs of the smaller states of South Asia, China exists as a powerful and tempting player, creating economic and political competition within the region. These smaller states are no longer dependent on India as a partner alone, but can look elsewhere for foreign investment and large-scale trade. This risks deepening the India-China divide.”

This article was originally written in German.

