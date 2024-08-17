President Joko Widodo: Our hard work and mutual cooperation can take Indonesia to even higher heights





“This is the result of our hard work together. This is our great foundation together. This is proof that our unity, that our harmony, that our hard work and mutual cooperation can make Indonesia jump even higher,” said President Joko Widodo in his 2024 State of the Year Address at the MPR RI Annual Session and the DPR RI-DPD RI Joint Session at the Nusantara I Building, MPR/DPR/DPD RI Office Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (16/8). Apart from that, the President really appreciates the support of all state institutions to support Indonesia's progress. In the Indonesian MPR, the President appreciated the cooperation for its active role in strengthening the state ideology, deepening plans for formulating the principles of state policy, and maintaining friendship between national figures. In addition to the DPR RI, the President also appreciated the performance of the DPD RI and the DPR RI in carrying out legislative, budgetary and control functions in formulating the draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) for 2025 for the succession of the government transition, supplementing many strategic laws. “Such as the National Capital Law, the Jakarta Special Region Law, the Information and Electronic Transactions Law, the State Civil Apparatus Law, and the Mother and Child Protection Law. “At the same time, the DPD-RI continues to ensure the independence of the autonomous regions, initiate legislative initiatives, supervise the implementation of regional laws and regulations, and pay special attention to agrarian and food affairs,” the President said. The President also expressed his appreciation to several other state institutions, such as the Indonesian BPK, which has overseen the use of the state budget and strengthened Indonesia's confidence and leadership in the international arena. To the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Indonesia, which has handled hundreds of legal cases and election disputes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia and its subordinate judicial institutions have tried and strengthened it. restorative justice. Not to mention, the President also appreciated the performance of the Indonesian Judicial Commission which has played an active role in creating judges with integrity and quality in order to increase public trust and satisfaction in Indonesian judicial institutions. (Ministry of State Public Relations)

