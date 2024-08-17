PTI demands disqualification of Judge Faez Isa





ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has been urged not to hear cases related to Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the best public interest.

In this regard, advocate Salman Akram Raja, who had contested the general elections on the PTI ticket, on Friday filed an application seeking a direction to CJP Isa to recuse himself from hearing the appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding appointment of sitting judges of the Lahore High Court to the Election Tribunal under Section 140 of the Election Act.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the appeals of Salman Akram Raja and others on Monday (August 19).

In the last hearing (July 4, 2024), the court stayed the judgment of the Lahore High Court and its notification of appointment of election tribunals in Punjab province for the disposal of election petitions. It directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to maintain the meeting with the new Chief Justice of the LHC (Justice Aalia Neelum) regarding the appointment of election tribunals.

The LHC judgment stated that in the process of consultation between the Chief Justice of the High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose of appointment of sitting judges of the High Court as judges of election tribunals under section 140(3) of the Election Act, 2017, the opinion/view of the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned shall have preeminence.

It therefore held that the ECP was constitutionally bound to appoint the judges nominated by the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court as judges of the Election Tribunals and could not arbitrarily refuse to appoint certain judges nominated by the Chief Justice, nor could it unilaterally assign cases to which courts or confer jurisdiction on the said courts.

Salman sought the disqualification of Justice Faez in view of the facts and circumstances which constitute, in law, actual and potential bias, including, among others, the public statements and past actions of his wife, and the personal history between the Chief Justice and Imran Khan, the founding chairman of the PTI.

He said the cornerstone of any judicial system is the principle that justice should be administered without fear or favour, without affection or malice. This principle is enshrined in the rights of access to justice and fair trial which are guaranteed under Articles 9 and 10A of the Constitution.

He added that it is imperative that a judge not only be impartial, but also be perceived to be so. The test for disqualification is not limited to actual bias, but extends to the perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer.

Raja added that the existence of personal animosity between a judge or his wife and a party interested in the case before the said judge is sufficient to create a perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer. In the present case, the apprehension of bias arises from the widely publicised affair between Justice Isa (as he then was) and Imran Khan, and the public statements of his wife on the matter with which Chief Justice Isa never expressed disagreement.

He also submitted that the conduct and behaviour of CJP Faez Isa while hearing cases in which Imran Khan, PTI or members of PTI have an interest have also created reasonable apprehensions in the minds of impartial observers, affecting the confidence of a large section of the people of Pakistan in the impartiality of the judicial process.

