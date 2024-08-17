Putin's evil hand is everywhere you look. Western democracy could collapse in our lifetime.

TThere is no historical scenario. There is no rule according to which democracy will survive or collapse. It is up to us to decide.

That's award-winning author Anne Applebaum's rallying cry about the growing threat posed by autocrats inside and outside Western societies.

An American by birth, she divides her time between her home country and two other countries that have spent several miserable years battling the rise of right-wing populism. For her latest book, Autocracy Inc.She wanted to examine the current generation of dictators around the world, motivated less by ideology than by personal enrichment.

To do this, they must undermine civil society, remove checks and balances, and above all, sow chaos wherever they can. For autocrats to thrive, they need two sets of accomplices: populist politicians and an army of international accountants, financiers, and real estate agents who help them launder tens of billions of dollars.

The globalization of finance, the plethora of safe havens, and democracies' benevolent tolerance of foreign corruption offer autocrats opportunities today that few could have imagined a few decades ago, Applebaum writes.

Everywhere you look, she says, you can see Vladimir Putin’s malign hand. Russia plays a special role in the autocratic network, both as the inventor of the modern marriage of kleptocracy and dictatorship and as the country most aggressively seeking to overturn the status quo, she notes.

In any discussion of democracy and authoritarianism, it is worth starting with a state of affairs. In the past month, Ukraine has made a surprising incursion into Russian territory; Britain is recovering from riots; after a brief Olympic hiatus, France is returning to political uncertainty; and Germany is preparing for two regional elections that are likely to see the far-right AfD come out on top.

But what could overshadow all of this is the upcoming US election. Kamala Harris may have made an impressive start to the campaign, surpassing Donald Trump in national polls this week, but November is still a long way off and no one is ruling out a Trump victory.

Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet in Beijing in 2023 ( POOL/AFP via Getty )

Applebaum's previous book, The Twilight of Democracyis a personal and passionate reflection on the ease with which some of her former friends embraced extremism. She masterfully explores this mindset, viewing the Trump effect through the prism of distraction and chaos.

We could find ourselves in a period where the United States is not the leader of the other Western democracies, or even aligned with them. The United States could become so obsessed with its own catastrophe that it no longer has time to think about the rest of the world. Her analysis is hardly optimistic, but, as she herself says, I don't like apocalyptic thinking.

On Ukraine, she believes that Trump has several options that could, but not necessarily, lead to a halt in arms sales and pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to sue for peace. He is a blank canvas. He does not have his own security policy. As she points out, even if the cards are stacked against the Ukrainians, there is no sign, as recent events show, that they are giving in to Moscow's dictates.

In foreign policy as in domestic policy, Trump, she suggests, is purely transactional, making deals for his own personal or financial gain. He is not interested in national security. He is driven by narcissism alone.

Russia plays a special role in the autocratic network, according to Applebaum ( AP )

In this vacuum, there is an opportunity for Europe, a huge role to play. I could imagine an internal NATO, involving Poland, the UK, the Nordic and Baltic countries, and perhaps Germany too. Countries that feel threatened physically and kinetically. This does not exclude German or French leadership either.

Applebaum and others like her who have for years advocated a tougher approach to Russia have struggled to overcome their skepticism about Germany, a country they see as having been complacent toward Putin. Her latest book highlights how successive governments in Berlin have clung to the now-discredited notion of a “common foreign and security policy.” Change through tradechange through trade, in the hope that mutual energy dependence through the Nord Stream pipelines would help Russia integrate into the global economy and a rules-based order. We know what happened next.

Given her history of harsh criticism of those who have shown weakness toward Putin, she tells me she is surprised but delighted to be awarded the annual prize. Freedom Prize at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October. (Last year's winner was Salman Rushdie).

Writer and journalist Anne Applebaum at a conference in 2013 ( Getty )

I think it is because of this difficult record that she is being honored today, at a time when many Germans are beginning to understand the need for a more vigorous defense policy. Germany, she acknowledges, has changed enormously. It is like a huge oil tanker. It runs very slowly, but once it gets going, it catches up.

It is true that public opinion has shifted to some extent, although the continued strength of the AfD, Germany's far-right party, shows that sympathy for Russia and the desire for peace, whatever form it takes, are still anchored in a large part of German society.

It tells the story of a German friend who tells her that he wakes up with a nightmarish vision of his country threatened by three dictatorships: Russia, China and the United States. It is the most dystopian prediction about Trump, but given the unpredictability of contemporary politics, nothing is impossible.

Then-US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 ( Reuters )

And what about the powerful puppeteers pulling the strings in the shadows? We discuss the social media, bots and other means of disinformation that have fuelled far-right movements across Europe. We also discuss the race riots that broke out in the UK late last month.

Of course, Russia was involved in some way and that is the working hypothesis It’s not just tech experts and security services who have been behind these incidents, she says. This is consistent with past practice. Were there any strange links between Russia and the Brexit campaign? Yes, there were.

I remember in the early and mid-2000s railing against the idea of ​​Londongrad and the role of Russian money in British public life, to which a member of Tony Blair’s cabinet replied: “We need money to fund our schools and our hospitality.” Thankfully, that naivety has long since faded. Financial web However, this is not the case.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia and other protesters march in memory of slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow, February 2020 ( AFP via Getty )

Applebaum aptly describes the West’s continued refusal to go after Putin’s money and investigate the financial links between the Kremlin and those in the West who seek to undermine democracy. I am particularly struck by a passage in the book in which she describes an envoy from Carles Puigdemont, the fugitive Catalan leader, who traveled to Moscow in 2019 to ask the government for help in setting up secret bank accounts and companies that would finance pro-independence operations.

And while Putin has forged a kind of ideology—a war against a decadent woke elite interested in gender diversity and homosexuality—the reality is simpler: the vectors of disruption can be right-wing, left-wing, separatist or nationalist, and even take the form of medical conspiracies or moral panic. But the goal never changes. Autocracy Inc. hopes to rewrite the rules of the international system itself.

The book ends with a call to action. Autocracy is not a genetic trait to which Russians or Chinese are more predisposed. No nation is forever doomed to autocracy, just as no nation is guaranteed to live in democracy.

Applebaum warns that no nation is guaranteed democracy ( AP )

It takes greater determination to confront autocrats, on the battlefields of Ukraine and on the Internet. We must learn to compete while preserving and promoting our own values. This means breaking the autocrats’ monopoly on the use of strong emotions, reaching the public on the issues that matter most to them, and above all showing how the fight for truth leads to change.

Applebaum ends on a hopeful note, acknowledging how fortunate we are to have lived in stable societies and strong economies for much of our lives. Regardless of the outcome of the US election or the determination of figures like Starmer, these certainties no longer exist.

She concludes: I don't expect there to be a time in my life when we can say that it's all over now, that we can stop worrying.

Anne Applebaum's book Autocracy, Inc.: Dictators Who Want to Rule the World is now available