Is Turkish Typhoon Deal Getting Closer?





The Turkish Chief of Staff, General Metin Grak, recently visited the British Strategic Command (formerly Joint Forces Command) and, on 9 August, Coningsby Air Base, where he posed for photographs in front of a Eurofighter Typhoon from 12 Squadron. On Monday 12 August, Yaar Gler, the Turkish Minister of National Defence, reaffirmed Turkey's interest in the Eurofighter. The Minister expressed hope that Eurofighter partners (and in particular Germany) would respond positively to Turkey's request. He acknowledged that little progress has been made so far. Even before Trkiye was ejected from the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Turkey was already interested in the Eurofighter Typhoon. However, the acquisition of the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 was initially considered a more urgent priority. In November 2023, even before the F-16 deal was approved, Trkiye confirmed its interest in acquiring 40 Eurofighter Typhoons as well and reportedly started negotiations with Britain and Spain. Germany, one of the original partners in the Eurofighter consortium, reportedly opposed a sale to Turkey. In July 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift Germany's block on the sale of the Eurofighter Typhoon. Trkiye is understood to want the Typhoon to re-establish its qualitative advantage over Greece in the Aegean, following Greece’s acquisition of the Dassault Rafale F3R. The Typhoon has an advantage over the Rafale in terms of beyond visual range (BVR) combat capability, boasting a higher top speed, faster supersonic acceleration, better supersonic agility, a higher service ceiling and a faster rate of climb, albeit with a slightly lower air-to-ground weapons load. At the recent Farnborough Airshow, Eurofighter CEO Giancarlo Mazzanatto said that he had met many Turkish officials in the last two or three months. So I joke that I am making a sort of business card collection of the Turkish ambassadors to Italy, to the UK, to Germany. They all come to me. Yesterday it was the Turkish ambassador to the UK, but before that it was the other two and they all give me the same message. They all come to me and say: “Help us with the Germans. We want, we want, we want to buy the Typhoon!” The message is very clear and very consistent. Asked about the problem, Mazzanatto replied: “You have to ask the German government. There are a number of political problems. Some parties in the coalition that currently runs Germany are reluctant to do so. I hope that will change, but I don't have first-hand information about it. There is certainly a political lobby.” Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest content in your inbox.



