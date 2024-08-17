The summer of 2024 has been dominated by one theme: kids. And this week, pollster Ipsos released the most important survey it has produced in its decades-long history, detailing who the British public thinks are the UK’s most kid-ish politicians.

Frankly, no poll in history has been this significant. It produced some interesting results, including that only 1% of respondents said they didn't know what “brat” meant. Charli has officially taken over the UK. Without further ado, here is an official ranking of British politicians considered “brats” by the public.

Rachel Reeves – 10 Percent Brat

It would be pretty hard not to be a Brat as the first female Chancellor, and Rachel Reeves is more than up to the challenge. One of Labour's leading proponents of the chic bob, Rachel Reeves can still be considered a Brat.

Suella Braverman – 11 percent Brat

11% of Brits think Suella is a brat, which is a victory for her after a difficult few weeks where she tried to run for Conservative leader but couldn't even get enough support to sign the nomination form. I don't think she's really a brat, but I'll let her win, it's hard not to feel sorry for her.

Ed Davey – 11 Percent Brat

Ed Davey heads straight to Thorpe Park after launching Lib Dem manifesto (2024) pic.twitter.com/IMhNNQJmrY — crazy moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) June 10, 2024

I think Ed Davey is a real Brat – and 11% of Britons agree. The Lib Dem leader was living the life and having the Bratest summers ever before the term was on everyone’s lips. Given how wildly Brat his election was, one wonders if he had any inside knowledge of the coming wave of Brats.

Jeremy Corbyn – 13 percent Brat

Once again, Jeremy Corbyn was defeated by Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer. According to 13% of Britons, Jeremy Corbyn is a “Brat”, which is a good result for him.

Rishi Sunak – 15 per cent kid

15% of respondents said they thought Rishi Sunak was a Brat. Looking at this, one might wonder if some people have misunderstood what a Brat is. That said, taking your entire party, MPs and cabinet by surprise and calling an election apparently because you are bored increases Dishy Rishi’s Brat points in my eyes.

Liz Truss – 15 Percent Brat

15 percent of the British public thinks Liz Truss is a Brat, and even though she's an outsider in this competition, it really does make sense. Chaotic, volatile and perhaps even a little promiscuous, Liz fits the profile of a Brat. Being officially called Liz Truss, when her real name is Mary Elizabeth, is immensely Brat behaviour, as is being a Brat. pro-weed, republican, liberal democrat at universityand then made an incredible change of direction by becoming Conservative Prime Minister.

Keir Starmer – 17 per cent Brat

For Keir Starmer, the Brat doesn't shine as muchbut 17% of Britons still say he is the UK's meanest politician. If rumours about his past are to be believed, they may be on to something: the Prime Minister was friends with Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding at Leeds University and apparently she based on Colin Firth's character in the Keir films.

Angela Rayner – 17 Percent Brat

In the only close contest Labour has faced this year, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner are tied on 17% in the Brat rankings. The Deputy Prime Minister’s Brat credentials need not be exaggerated, she truly lives, breathes and embodies Brat as much, if not more, than Charli herself. The video above demonstrates this perfectly, and it was quite difficult to pick just one out of the many, many examples of Ange’s Brat behaviour.

Nigel Farage – 18 percent brat

The second biggest brat, Nigel Farage, is closely followed by the winner, just 1% behind, with 17% of the British public considering him a brat. According to Charli XCX herself, if someone is a brat, they are “honest, straightforward and a bit volatile”. While it's anyone's guess that one in five people would say so, by that definition, Nigel must be a brat.

Boris Johnson – 19 percent Brat

“Boris Johnson leads the polls.” No, you haven’t gone back five years, don’t panic. According to the poll, 19% of Britons think Boris Johnson is a brat, which means he’s one percent ahead of the competition. And it’s hard to disagree with the wisdom of the crowd on that. When you think about it, Boris really is a brat – messy, chaotic, maybe a little wild.

