Politics
Afternoon briefing of August 16
The following is a brief overview of the day's events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 9th session of the Central Council for Emulation and Recommendation on August 16 in Hanoi, urging targeted, practical and effective emulation and recommendation work to tap the nation's intrinsic strength.
Prime Minister Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Council, stressed the essential role of patriotic emulation movements in promoting Vietnam's socio-economic development and fulfilling the tasks set by Party congresses, especially the 13th National Party Congress.
– Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai has highlighted the objectives and importance of the upcoming state visit to the neighboring country by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the senior leaders' visit from August 18 to 20, Mai said this is Party General Secretary and State President Lam's first overseas trip in his new post, and it demonstrates the great importance the Vietnamese Party and State attach to developing good-neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
— Through the upcoming visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President To Lam, China hopes to continue to carry forward the China-Vietnam traditional friendship, further consolidate bilateral political trust and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future which is of strategic significance, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said.
The ambassador gave an interview to the press before General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Lam and his wife pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife.
-Politburo member and standing member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Luong Cuong welcomed a delegation from the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) led by General Secretary Paulo Raimundo in Hanoi on August 16.
Cuong affirmed that the visit of the CPP delegation will contribute to further strengthening the traditional solidarity between the two parties, as well as the friendship and all-round cooperation ties between the states and peoples of Vietnam and Portugal, ahead of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025.
– Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang affirmed Vietnam's firm commitment and effective contributions to the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) at the 9th MLC Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chiang Mai, Thailand on August 16, which was attended by representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China and Vietnam.
Hang, who was authorized by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son to lead a Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, highlighted five key achievements and contributions of the cooperation mechanism in recent times, including closer coordination mechanisms, more effective and practical cooperation, broader areas of collaboration, deeper involvement of various social sectors and more tangible benefits for the people.
– The Politburo concluded that teachers' salaries should be placed at the top of the salary scale in the administrative and non-production sector, with additional allowances adapted to the nature of the work and regions.
Signed by Luong Cuong, a standing member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the conclusion aims to continue implementing Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW of the 11th Party Central Committee dated November 4, 2013 on fundamental and comprehensive innovation in education and training, serving industrialization and modernization in a socialist-oriented market economy during international integration.
– Laos-Vietnam Joint Bank (LaoVietBank) was awarded the First Class Order of Labor by the Lao State on August 15 on the occasion of its 25th founding anniversary, in recognition of its contributions to the socio-economic development of Laos over the years.
As one of the largest commercial banks in Laos, with a network of branches and transaction offices in nine of the country’s 18 provinces and cities, the bank consistently plays its role as a gateway for payments and transactions between the two countries using the Vietnamese dong (VND) and Lao kip (LAK). It plays a pivotal role in facilitating payments and resolving business issues in bilateral transactions, thus contributing to strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.
