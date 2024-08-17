PM Modi calls for hostage release, de-escalation in West Asia in talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the release of hostages and de-escalation in West Asia during a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reiterating India's call for the immediate release of all hostages and the need for continued humanitarian assistance to those affected, Prime Minister Modi called for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu called Prime Minister Modi to convey warm wishes on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. The two leaders also agreed to stay in touch.

It has been ten months since the Gaza war broke out, and measures such as airstrikes, artillery fire and severe shortages of medicine, food and clean water have brought one of the most densely populated places in the world to its knees.

On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets at Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial capital, after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 19 Palestinians. It was the first time since May that Hamas had claimed responsibility for rocket fire on Tel Aviv.

The report, which cited the Israeli military, said no casualties were reported in Israel from the rocket fire from Gaza. One of the rockets fell into the sea, while the other did not reach Israeli territory.

Israel says it is doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using human beings as shields.

The United States announced Monday that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza, scheduled for Thursday, would continue as planned and that an agreement was still possible. According to media reports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel to Qatar, Egypt and Israel on Tuesday for talks.

The Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Thursday's negotiations to finalize details of the proposed deal.

Hamas, however, is demanding a workable plan to implement the proposal, presented by US President Joe Biden in May, rather than new negotiations.

