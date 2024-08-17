Turkish MPs brawl over jailed opposition MP DW 08/16/2024





A fight broke out in the Turkish parliament on Friday during a debate over jailed opposition leader Can Atalay. Earlier this month, the country's Constitutional Court overturned parliament's decision to oust Atalay, who belongs to the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), from his seat. What caused the fight in the Turkish parliament? TIP member Ahmet Sik defended Atalay against attacks against him by lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP). “It is not a surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist,” he said, addressing AKP lawmakers in parliament. “All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists in this country are those sitting on these benches,” he said, pointing to AKP MPs. The TIP also called for Atalay's release from prison during the debate. Sik was first hit by former footballer and AKP MP Alpay Ozalan Image: Cagla Gurdogan/REUTERS Sik's comments angered ruling party MPs, after which he was repeatedly punched to the ground. At least two opposition MPs were injured in the fight. Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the Kemalist opposition CHP party, the second largest parliamentary force, denounced the violence, saying he was “ashamed” to witness it. This is not the first time that a fight has broken out in the Turkish parliament. In June, AKP lawmakers clashed with pro-Kurdish DEM party lawmakers over the detention and replacement of a DEM mayor in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern city of Hakkari over alleged links to militants. Who is Can Atalay? Atalay, who is also a lawyer and human rights activist, won his seat in the southern Hatay region last May after campaigning from prison. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2022 after being accused of trying to overthrow the government by allegedly organizing the Gezi Park protests in 2013. Philanthropist Osman Kavala and six others were jailed on similar charges. sdi/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

