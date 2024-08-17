Muhammad Yunus calls on PM Modi, assures safety of Hindus in Bangladesh





Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to Bangladesh's caretaker government, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024) spoke to the Chief Advisor to the new caretaker government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, and reiterated his call for the safety of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh. The two leaders held their first talks amid rapid developments in the neighbouring country, which earlier this month witnessed the dramatic ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the internal political turmoil that followed. A statement from the press wing of Chief Advisor Prof Yunus informed him that Mr Modi had invited him to the third Voice of the Global South summit to be hosted virtually by India on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Professor Muhammad Yunus received a phone call from his Indian counterpart. He exchanged views on the current situation and reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He ensured the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh, Mr Modi said in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter). I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. He exchanged views on the current situation. He reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024 The phone call came a day after Mr Modi made a strong mention of minority communities in Bangladesh, amid reports they have been targeted amid the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government that ruled the neighbouring country for a decade and a half. Prof Yunus thanked Mr Modi for the message he conveyed immediately after assuming office on August 7, 2024. The message from the Chief Advisors' press wing said Mr Modi expressed his willingness to work for the betterment of the people of Bangladesh. He also said that reports of violence against minority communities had been exaggerated, saying that the chief advisor had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government was committed to protecting all citizens of the country, including minorities, when the Indian prime minister raised the issue of protection of minorities. He further explained that the situation in Bangladesh had been brought under control and life was returning to normal across the country. Second revolution Professor Yunus described the change of government through the student movement as the second revolution in Bangladesh and promised that his government would fulfill the democratic aspirations of the students and the people. The Chief Advisor said his government is committed to making the entire state apparatus fully functional and efficient and ensuring human rights to every citizen of the country. The statement from the Bangladeshi side said that Prime Minister Modi invited Prof Yunus to attend the third Voice of the Global South Summit that India has been hosting almost every year since 2022. The Voice of the Global South summit was launched after the end of the pandemic to mobilise resources for a post-pandemic global order. Mr Modi will chair the inaugural session, which will be themed “A Strong Global South for a Sustainable Future”. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had participated in previous versions of the summit and Saturday's virtual event will be the first multilateral event that Prof Yunus will attend after taking charge of the interim administration in Dhaka on August 7, 2024. India's relations with Bangladesh are at the heart of India's neighbourhood activities as the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government has hampered much of the essential activities between the two sides, such as trade and visas. Although the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (August 16, 2024) asserted that trade is slowly resuming, grant of Indian visas to Bangladeshi citizens will have to wait for the situation to normalise. Limited visa facilities are being provided at present. Full visa facility will commence only once law and order is fully restored and normal life resumes. Our High Commission and Deputy High Commissions are providing consular and other services, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

