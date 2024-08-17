In latest budget speech, Widodo hopes for sustained growth – World





Indonesian President Joko Widodo, dressed in traditional Betawi attire, delivers his annual state of the nation address at the parliament in Jakarta on Friday. TATAN SYUFLANA/POOL/AFP

Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented the 2025 budget to parliament on Friday, which is expected to grow Southeast Asia's largest economy by 5.2% next year. Widodo, whose second and final presidential term ends in October, said Indonesia “is one of the few countries that has been able to recover earlier” from the pandemic, with GDP growth averaging more than 5% in recent years. The Indonesian government is targeting 5.2% growth this year. Education, health, connectivity and the development of the new capital Nusantara are among the priorities outlined in the proposed budget. Members of parliament have been deliberating on the 2025 budget plan since May and will discuss it with new President Prabowo Subianto. Mr Widodo said inflation this year was controlled at between 2 and 3 percent. He said the inflation target for 2025 was set at around 2.5 percent. It also expects the rupiah to trade at 16,100 against the US dollar, with the 10-year government bond yield at 7.1 percent. Indonesian crude oil prices are estimated at $82 a barrel. The proposed budget envisages government spending of Rs 3,613.1 trillion ($230.2 million), including Rs 2,693.2 trillion for central government expenditure and Rs 919.9 trillion for transfers to regions. The 2025 budget deficit is projected at 2.53 percent of GDP, or Rs 616.2 trillion. Mustafa Izzuddin, senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said that by highlighting his administration's economic gains, Widodo is telling both domestic and international audiences that the Indonesia he is handing over to Prabowo is “thriving thanks to the collective efforts of his administration.” “Widodo has left an indelible mark on Indonesia's political history and will be looked upon favorably for generations to come,” he said. Josua Pardede, chief economist at Jakarta-based Permata-Bank, said the proposed 2025 budget would help Indonesia escape the middle-income trap by leveraging the country's demographic bonus, continuing economic transformation, improving investment attractiveness and creating more job opportunities. Mr Pardede said that given the relative stagnation of the global economy, domestic demand will be the main driver of Indonesia's economic growth. He said controlling inflation, creating jobs and supporting social protection programs and subsidies can support household spending. Widodo also said in his speech that Indonesia has made great strides in increasing productivity and focusing on exporting processed products rather than raw materials. Although many other countries have filed complaints against Indonesia and even tried to derail the country's efforts, “we, as a sovereign state, as a great nation, will not waver and we will even leap forward,” Widodo said, referring to his administration's downstream policy.

