'I am amazed by this miracle': Pakistani deputy PM speaks on arrest of former ISI chief | World News





On the arrest of ISI Director General Faiz, Panjutha quoted the PTI chief as saying that it was a purely military matter with no connection to the party.

Last updated: Aug 17, 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Pakistan's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday described the recent arrest of former Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed as a “lesson” for those engaged in political manipulation and a “miracle”, ARY News reported.

In a media interview, Ishaq Dar Dar condemned the 2014 sit-ins, saying they had triggered a “foul political game” that had devastated the country. The country's economy had suffered badly, the finance minister said, dropping from 24th to 47th in the world, while launching a thinly veiled attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, founded by Imran Khan.

“I am amazed by this miracle of Allah,” Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said, adding that “such things are happening for the first time.”

“I was also among the victims of General (r) Faiz Hameed,” he added.

The deputy prime minister also said that parliamentary delegations would no longer be allowed to travel abroad, citing a recent case in which five people “disappeared” while on vacation. Dar stressed that such behavior degrades the nation, ARY News reported.

“No relatives or friends of parliamentarians will receive visas thanks to the government's facilitation measures,” Dar announced.

The military said this week that Hameed was arrested for stealing property from a private housing society owner and grabbing land, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Pakistani military's propaganda wing said former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Faiz Hameed was also facing court martial proceedings.

The arrest of former Director General of Joint Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, is a fresh blow to Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, plunging the party into fresh controversy.

However, Imran Khan termed the arrest of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed as an internal military issue, distancing his party from the controversy, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Addressing the media after a meeting with senior lawyers at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday this week, Imran Khan's legal representative Intezar Panjutha said the PTI chief had called for peaceful protests that night for the sake of freedom, stressing the importance of the protests for the country.

On the arrest of ISI Director General Faiz, Panjutha quoted the PTI chief as saying that it was a purely military matter with no connection to the party. He further clarified that there was no political connection between Khan and General Faiz, saying that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had replaced General Faiz following a deal with Nawaz Sharif, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan also suggested that if there was a link between Faiz's arrest and the events of May 9, it would be the appropriate time to set up a judicial commission and bring to light the CCTV footage of that day, Panjutha pointed out, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the army and court martial proceedings have been initiated against him for corruption, misuse of authority and violation of the Pakistan Army Act, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

General (retd) Faiz Hameed was known to be a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was appointed as the head of the ISI during Khan's tenure. The former ISI chief is considered the second most powerful military officer in Pakistan after the army chief.

First published: Aug 17, 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

