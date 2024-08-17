Brawls in Turkish parliament – World

ANKARA: A scuffle broke out in the Turkish parliament on Friday after lawmakers discussed the fate of a jailed opposition figure stripped of his parliamentary immunity earlier this year.

The lawmakers met after the country's Constitutional Court earlier this month overturned parliament's decision to oust Can Atalay from his parliamentary seat.

Atalay won his seat last year after campaigning from prison. Ahmet Sik, a member of the left-wing Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), defended Atalay on Friday against attacks from ruling party lawmakers.