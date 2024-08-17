“He ensured protection of Hindus,” PM Modi said after meeting with Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16) received a phone call from the chief advisor to Bangladesh's new caretaker government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Yunus assured Prime Minister Modi of protection for all Hindus and minorities in the crisis-hit nation. “I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. We exchanged views on the current situation. We reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He has ensured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” PM Modi wrote. I received a phone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. He exchanged views on the current situation. He reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024 Earlier on Thursday, the Indian prime minister had called on Bangladesh's caretaker government to ensure the safety of Hindus in the country, following reports that minorities in the South Asian nation were being targeted amid political unrest. “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern over what has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there returns to normalcy at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen for ensuring the safety of Hindus and minorities there – India always wants our neighbouring countries to follow the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace… In the days to come, we will continue to wish Bangladesh the best in its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we are thinking of the welfare of humanity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi. Several Hindu temples, homes and businesses have reportedly been targeted by radical rioters following the ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. At least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina's party have also been assassinated by rioters. Video: Bangladesh yet to decide on Hasina's extradition On Tuesday (August 13), Muhammad Yunus visited a centuries-old temple and met with Hindu community leaders to assure them of its safety and protection. (With contributions from agencies) Vikrant Singh Geopolitical Editor at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, seeker of truth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/he-assured-protection-of-hindus-pm-modi-after-talking-to-bangladeshs-muhammad-yunus-750673 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos