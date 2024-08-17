Jokowi predicts 5.2% economic growth for Indonesia in 2025





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo presented the 2025 State Budget Bill and Financial Note at the annual session of the MPR on Friday, August 16, 2024. He presented the government's economic projections for the coming year, including an estimated economic growth rate of 5.2%, driven mainly by domestic demand. “The draft state budget law for 2025 is based on inflation assumptions of 2.5% and 5.2% economic growth,” he said. Given the current global economic challenges, Jokowi said that national economic growth will depend more on domestic demand. He stressed the government's role in using the state budget to drive progress and break out of the middle-income trap by capitalizing on the demographic bonus, continuing economic transformation, attracting investment and creating jobs. “The public's purchasing power will be strictly maintained, with emphasis on inflation control, job creation and social assistance and subsidy programs,” he said. In addition, the government intends to continue to increase exports of high value-added products through competitive tax incentives while ensuring fiscal sustainability. The government will also maintain a balanced approach between the fiscal, monetary and financial sectors to accelerate economic growth and preserve the stability of the financial system. THE rupee The exchange rate is expected to be around Rs 16,100 per US dollar and the 10-year government bond (SBN) rate is estimated at 7.1 per cent. The government would remain responsive to global monetary dynamics. Meanwhile, Indonesian crude oil price (ICP) is expected to be $82 per barrel. Oil production is expected to reach 600,000 barrels per day and natural gas production is estimated at 1.005 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. BETWEEN Editor's Picks: IMF predicts Indonesian economy to stagnate at 5.1% despite Prabowo's 8% growth ambition Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

