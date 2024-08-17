Irony of killing manufacturing just to export farm labour to UK

When former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson worked with vegetable pickers as they harvested courgettes during a visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle, southwest England, on June 13, 2022. [AFP]

The Royal Museums in Greenwich estimate that 12 million Africans were enslaved between 1640 and 1807, mainly to provide cheap labour in Western countries. It is estimated that British ships transported around 3.4 million Africans across the Atlantic to work on American farms.

Without passing judgement on the 350 people who left the country earlier this week to work on farms in the UK, one cannot help but notice the irony. Unlike the forced labour of the 16th century, today we see leaders of sovereign states voluntarily sending young people to work on foreign farms.

It’s all part of an official government programme called “Mkulima Majuu”. While the programme promises some form of skills transfer, it has been surprising to see some participants return for a second short-term contract. Even more intriguing is the growing interest from others wanting to join the programme, in a country where the average age of farmers is over 55.

While work on European farms is arguably more mechanized today than it was in the 18th century, the reality is that the labor sought today is for tasks that machines or robots cannot perform. This suggests that pay may not be comparable to that of local citizens doing similar work.

If these realities are true, what distinguishes the fate of our ancestors from our current situation, apart from technological advances and the presumed consent of those who go abroad? More fundamentally, how did we, as a country, arrive at this situation six decades after our independence?

Despite the low self-esteem this agenda implies, those who have been following national economic indicators closely have probably seen what was coming long ago. Last week, I spent a lot of time with a friend who is an insider in Kenya’s manufacturing sector. His career was cut short a few years ago when the company he worked for (a colonial-era firm) had to restructure to stay afloat.

He has since branched out into an independent business supplying industrial equipment and spare parts to manufacturers. According to him, there is not a single industrial estate or park in this country, from Busia to Mombasa, that he has not visited in the last three years. He confirms that many streets in these industrial estates have become ghost towns after businesses that were once economic engines, providing livelihoods to thousands of people, have closed down for good.

What is even more shocking is that the few companies still operating are often manufacturers in name only. Much of what is sold locally as “Made in Kenya” is actually imported and repackaged under cover of darkness or behind heavy steel barriers. This includes everything from tissue paper to more complex products.

As I listened to this discouraging tale of the decline of our manufacturing sector, I was reminded of a personal experience I had earlier this year. I had gone to buy tiles from a local manufacturer in the Embakasi area. As I chatted with the two young men who were responsible for loading my purchases into the vehicle, they revealed that business had declined significantly in the last five years. They recalled that in previous years, Saturdays were so busy that they barely had a moment to catch their breath. Yet now, they have to rotate shifts during the week to avoid mass layoffs.

Manufacturing statistics from the 2024 Economic Survey Report largely corroborate these observations. The sector’s growth rate declined from 2.6% in 2022 to 2.0% in 2023. It contributed only 7.6% to GDP and employed only 11.69% of the estimated 3.1 million people in the formal sector.

According to the survey, the only subsector that showed robust growth was agri-food, particularly in animal feed, dairy products, prepared and preserved fruits and vegetables, and meat products. Modest growth was observed in the subsectors of leather and allied products, plastic products, and fabricated metals (excluding machinery and equipment).

In contrast, cement production has declined and sugar production has recorded a significant drop. This trend is illustrated by Lafarge's recent divestment from the Kenyan market, which marks another exit of a major multinational in what appears to be a continuing exodus.

A closer look at these indicators reveals that most of the country’s manufacturing activities are limited to domestic food products and basic household items, products that are either difficult to export across borders or are subject to stricter controls. Gone are the days when Kenya was one of the major exporters of processed or manufactured goods to the East African region.

Anthony Mwangi, CEO of the Kenya Manufacturers Association, lamented in a March 15 opinion piece how the cancer of corruption has eroded the country’s socio-economic fabric, with manufacturing being no exception. In a related piece published on February 28, Zippora Kuria detailed how ill-advised taxes and the scourge of illicit trade have severely damaged the country’s manufacturing investments.

According to the National Counterfeit and Other Illicit Trafficking Baseline Survey conducted by the Anti-Counterfeiting Agency, the illicit trade volume was estimated at Sh826 billion in 2018, or about 9.3 percent of that year’s GDP. These illicit trade flows are expected to surpass the Sh1 trillion mark by 2023. Zippora argues that most of the factors undermining the country’s productive capacity are controllable – if only policymakers and political leaders would take decisive action.

Unfortunately, it is evident that national and regional leaders lack the foresight to take meaningful corrective action. For them, sending young graduates to work temporarily on European farms is seen as the height of innovation. Online freelance jobs, available worldwide for over two decades, are now being touted as the Kenyan Kwanza’s revolutionary digital revolution for the country’s youth.

While we’re on the subject, what happened to the graduates of Arizona State University’s free online course offered at the Youth Connekt Africa Summit on December 9, 2023? Can anyone trace their progress to provide objective evidence of their economic success after graduation? It seems we’re back to the default setting of relaunching and promising anything and everything after the Gen Z wave.

It is disheartening to note that the Vision 2030 target for manufacturing to contribute 25% to GDP was abandoned as early as 2013. The Jubilee administration halved the sector’s contribution from 13% in 2013 to 7.6% in 2022, down from a target of 15% over the period. Kenya’s Kwanza elites have further erased this sector from the Bottom-up Transformation Agenda, replacing manufacturing with the vaguely defined pillar of micro, small and medium enterprises.

At this rate, only divine intervention can save the nation's declining economic fortunes!